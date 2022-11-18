Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Upland Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPL   JE00BJXN4P16

UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED

(UPL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-18 am EST
0.5100 GBX    0.00%
02:50pTRADING UPDATES: Joules nomad resigns; Pharma C loss narrows
AN
11/17Upland Resources : 2022 AGM Form of Proxy – Upland Resources Limited
PU
11/11Upland Resources : Notice of 2022 AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRADING UPDATES: Joules nomad resigns; Pharma C loss narrows

11/18/2022 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Joules Group - Leicestershire, England-based country lifestyle retailer - Peel Hunt LLP resigns as nominated adviser and broker with immediate effect. If replacement nominated adviser is not appointed within a month, admission of company's share to trading on AIM will be cancelled. Says "has no current intention of appointing a replacement nominated adviser". Joules on Wednesday named Interpath Ltd as administrators.

----------

Upland Resources Ltd - London-based oil and gas company - Says wholly owned subsidiaries UPL Saouaf Ltd and Upland N Tunisia Ltd give Nobel Petroleum USA Inc and Pennpetro Energy PLC seven days notice for termination of farm-out agreement. Says long stop date has passed without certain conditions contained in the agreement being fulfilled. Agreement allowed NPUSA to farm-in into Upland's Saouaf permit area in Tunisia. UPL Saouaf says application to renew Saouaf permit "under consideration".

----------

Pharma C Investments PLC - New Jersey-based early-stage investor in the medical cannabis industry - Pretax loss narrows to GBP124,000 in the six months to June 30 from GBP247,000 in the same period last year. Company recorded no revenue. Has GBP275,000 investment in Product Earth, made in November 2021. Says Product Earth has "significant growth potential" and can "consolidate its position as the leading UK-based marketing growth engine for the legal cannabis and related plant wellness industries." Chair Sharon Segal says "the directors believe that the market sector which the company is focused upon investing in is growing and will be of increasing importance and that the company is well placed to identify the right opportunities to explore."

----------

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Turku, Finland-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company - Amends warrants agreements with IPF Partners. The warrant price will now be the lower of EUR1.85 per share or price of any subscription fundraise undertaken by the company.

----------

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.55% 87.73 Delayed Quote.18.90%
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 0.00% 247.5 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
JOULES GROUP PLC 0.00% 9.22 Delayed Quote.-93.64%
PENNPETRO ENERGY PLC 0.00% 9.25 Delayed Quote.-71.54%
THE LIFESTYLE GROUP S.P.A. 2.38% 0.0086 Delayed Quote.-97.64%
UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 0.00% 0.51 Delayed Quote.85.45%
WTI -2.50% 80.068 Delayed Quote.13.10%
All news about UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
02:50pTRADING UPDATES: Joules nomad resigns; Pharma C loss narrows
AN
11/17Upland Resources : 2022 AGM Form of Proxy – Upland Resources Limited
PU
11/11Upland Resources : Notice of 2022 AGM
PU
11/04TRADING UPDATES: SigmaRoc files patent; Griffin restarts operations
AN
11/04UK's Upland Resources Appoints New CEO, CFO, COO
MT
11/04Upland Resources Limited Appoints Non-Executive Chairman Datuk Haji Bolhassan Di as Chi..
CI
10/28TRADING UPDATES: SulNOx, Marwyn loss widens; Kropz gets new facility
AN
10/28Upland Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
10/28Upland Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
10/28Upland Resources Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,49 M -0,58 M -0,58 M
Net cash 2022 0,16 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,13 M 4,93 M 4,87 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Upland Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bolhassan bin Di Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Charles Forrest Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Murray Chief Operating Officer
Dixon Wong Sit Seng Non-Executive Director
Aimi Aizal bin Nasharuddin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED85.45%5
CHEVRON CORPORATION57.64%355 964
CONOCOPHILLIPS81.75%163 472
EOG RESOURCES, INC.62.66%84 872
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.71%66 337
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION148.12%64 734