TRADING UPDATES: Joules nomad resigns; Pharma C loss narrows

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Joules Group - Leicestershire, England-based country lifestyle retailer - Peel Hunt LLP resigns as nominated adviser and broker with immediate effect. If replacement nominated adviser is not appointed within a month, admission of company's share to trading on AIM will be cancelled. Says "has no current intention of appointing a replacement nominated adviser". Joules on Wednesday named Interpath Ltd as administrators.

----------

Upland Resources Ltd - London-based oil and gas company - Says wholly owned subsidiaries UPL Saouaf Ltd and Upland N Tunisia Ltd give Nobel Petroleum USA Inc and Pennpetro Energy PLC seven days notice for termination of farm-out agreement. Says long stop date has passed without certain conditions contained in the agreement being fulfilled. Agreement allowed NPUSA to farm-in into Upland's Saouaf permit area in Tunisia. UPL Saouaf says application to renew Saouaf permit "under consideration".

----------

Pharma C Investments PLC - New Jersey-based early-stage investor in the medical cannabis industry - Pretax loss narrows to GBP124,000 in the six months to June 30 from GBP247,000 in the same period last year. Company recorded no revenue. Has GBP275,000 investment in Product Earth, made in November 2021. Says Product Earth has "significant growth potential" and can "consolidate its position as the leading UK-based marketing growth engine for the legal cannabis and related plant wellness industries." Chair Sharon Segal says "the directors believe that the market sector which the company is focused upon investing in is growing and will be of increasing importance and that the company is well placed to identify the right opportunities to explore."

----------

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Turku, Finland-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company - Amends warrants agreements with IPF Partners. The warrant price will now be the lower of EUR1.85 per share or price of any subscription fundraise undertaken by the company.

----------

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.