Upland Resources : Monthly Progress Report for Shareholders - Ending 31 Jan 2023
JOINT TECHNICAL STUDY BLOCK SK334, ONSHORE SARAWAK Monthly Progress Report for Shareholders
(Ending January 2023)
Objectives of SK334 Joint Technical Study
Assess hydrocarbon potential and generate leads and prospects;
High grade and delineate prospective areas; and
Design new seismic acquisition plan and/or other feasible exploration tools for execution in future De-risking activities.
Project Progress Update
Progress to Date / Milestone Achieved:
Concluded market survey & screening exercise on seismic data processing on the 25th January 2023. 9 companies invited, out of which 6 companies responded and submitted.
Geological Study:
Ongoing regional and local geology analysis.
Submitted Geological Fieldwork Plan to PETROS. The Plan was accepted and agreed by PETROS.
Geological fieldwork planned to be conducted on 16 - 24 February 2023.
Geophysical Study:
Seismic interpretation works ongoing: 4 regional horizons completed. Fault interpretation and detailing ongoing.
Data preparation and integration for FTG evaluation on structural styles, major & minor fault lineaments mainly in areas void of seismic.
FTG Study:
Completed 'inversion' work prior to data modelling.
Opportunities, Issues & Challenges:
Forward Plan:
Detailing leads and prospects mapping.
Velocity analysis and time-to-depth conversion on structure maps.
Continuation of integrated geological and geophysical works.
FTG data modelling, interpretation and integration data with geology (fieldwork), SAR and seismic as work progresses.
Progress Meeting with PETROS is scheduled in middle of March 2023.
Project Details
Block Name
SK334, Onshore Sarawak
Block Size
6,685 sq.km
Start/Completion Date
Sept 2022 / Nov 2023
Project Duration
15 months
Key Project Team Members
Managing Director
DBD
Team Leader
FW
Project Advisor
AD
Corporate Advisor
GM
Head, Geoscience
AK
Geoscience Advisor
NT
Geoscience Advisor
Professor Dr AH
Principal Geologist
JAN
Principal Geophysicist
SH
FTG Expert
Dr AB
Geochem Expert
Dr KM
Senior Geologist
RB
Senior Geologist
Dr LL
Reservoir Engineer
GC
Front End Engineer
AZ
Head, Admin
FI
Engineer
MJ
Engineer
IN
Liaison Officer
KA
Local Coordinator
R @ NS
Legal Advisor
MBNA Solicitors & Advoc.
2022
2023
Petroleum Activities & Timeline
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
S
O
N
D
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
General & Administration
Agreement Signing
Review of all available data/reports
Geophysical Studies
2D seismic reprocessing
FTG and Magnetic data review and interpretation
Geological studies
Project database setup and review
Geoscience integrated interpretation (using Petrel)
Fieldwork analogue survey
Basin modelling and structural balancing and restoration
Play identification and prospect analysis
Engineering & Economics
Conceptual Field Development Plan
Petroleum Economics
Prepared by Upland Big Oil Sdn Bhd
Disclaimer
Upland Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 14:05:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
