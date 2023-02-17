Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Upland Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPL   JE00BJXN4P16

UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED

(UPL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:01:38 2023-02-17 am EST
0.5240 GBX   +4.80%
02/16Reabold, Upland and Baron Oil hail Dunrobin reserves report
AN
01/16TRADING UPDATES: Tungsten West 'largest Western tungsten producer'
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Predator buys majority in Cory Moruga; Thor tips gold
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upland Resources : Monthly Progress Report for Shareholders - Ending 31 Jan 2023

02/17/2023 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOINT TECHNICAL STUDY BLOCK SK334, ONSHORE SARAWAK Monthly Progress Report for Shareholders

(Ending January 2023)

Page1of 1

Objectives of SK334 Joint Technical Study

  1. Assess hydrocarbon potential and generate leads and prospects;
  2. High grade and delineate prospective areas; and
  3. Design new seismic acquisition plan and/or other feasible exploration tools for execution in future De-risking activities.

Project Progress Update

Progress to Date / Milestone Achieved:

  • Concluded market survey & screening exercise on seismic data processing on the 25th January 2023. 9 companies invited, out of which 6 companies responded and submitted.
  • Geological Study:
    • Ongoing regional and local geology analysis.
    • Submitted Geological Fieldwork Plan to PETROS. The Plan was accepted and agreed by PETROS.
    • Geological fieldwork planned to be conducted on 16 - 24 February 2023.
  • Geophysical Study:
    • Seismic interpretation works ongoing: 4 regional horizons completed. Fault interpretation and detailing ongoing.
    • Data preparation and integration for FTG evaluation on structural styles, major & minor fault lineaments mainly in areas void of seismic.
  • FTG Study:
    • Completed 'inversion' work prior to data modelling.

Opportunities, Issues & Challenges:

  • Nil

Forward Plan:

  • Detailing leads and prospects mapping.
  • Velocity analysis and time-to-depth conversion on structure maps.
  • Continuation of integrated geological and geophysical works.
  • FTG data modelling, interpretation and integration data with geology (fieldwork), SAR and seismic as work progresses.
  • Progress Meeting with PETROS is scheduled in middle of March 2023.

Project Details

Block Name

SK334, Onshore Sarawak

Block Size

6,685 sq.km

Start/Completion Date

Sept 2022 / Nov 2023

Project Duration

15 months

Key Project Team Members

Managing Director

DBD

Team Leader

FW

Project Advisor

AD

Corporate Advisor

GM

Head, Geoscience

AK

Geoscience Advisor

NT

Geoscience Advisor

Professor Dr AH

Principal Geologist

JAN

Principal Geophysicist

SH

FTG Expert

Dr AB

Geochem Expert

Dr KM

Senior Geologist

RB

Senior Geologist

Dr LL

Reservoir Engineer

GC

Front End Engineer

AZ

Head, Admin

FI

Engineer

MJ

Engineer

IN

Liaison Officer

KA

Local Coordinator

R @ NS

Legal Advisor

MBNA Solicitors & Advoc.

2022

2023

Petroleum Activities & Timeline

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

S

O

N

D

J

F

M

A

M

J

J

A

S

O

N

General & Administration

Agreement Signing

Review of all available data/reports

Geophysical Studies

2D seismic reprocessing

FTG and Magnetic data review and interpretation

Plan

Actual

Geological studies

Project database setup and review

Geoscience integrated interpretation (using Petrel)

Fieldwork analogue survey

Basin modelling and structural balancing and restoration

Play identification and prospect analysis

Engineering & Economics

Conceptual Field Development Plan

Petroleum Economics

Prepared by Upland Big Oil Sdn Bhd

Disclaimer

Upland Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 14:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
02/16Reabold, Upland and Baron Oil hail Dunrobin reserves report
AN
01/16TRADING UPDATES: Tungsten West 'largest Western tungsten producer'
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Predator buys majority in Cory Moruga; Thor tips gold
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022Upland Resources to prioritise joint technical study in Malaysia
AN
2022Pennpetro Energy Flags Upland's Lack of Update in Expired Bank Guarantee for Tunisian P..
MT
2022TRADING UPDATES: Joules nomad resigns; Pharma C loss narrows
AN
2022Upland Resources : 2022 AGM Form of Proxy – Upland Resources Limited
PU
2022Upland Resources : Notice of 2022 AGM
PU
2022TRADING UPDATES: SigmaRoc files patent; Griffin restarts operations
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,49 M -0,59 M -0,59 M
Net cash 2022 0,16 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,05 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Upland Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bolhassan bin Di Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Charles Forrest Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Hurst Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Gerard Murray Chief Operating Officer
Dixon Wong Sit Seng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED-23.08%5
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.84%322 086
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.17%132 617
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-0.76%73 506
CNOOC LIMITED14.03%68 963
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.64%64 766