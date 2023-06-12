Upland Resources : Monthly Progress Report for Shareholders - Ending 31 May 2023
JOINT TECHNICAL STUDY BLOCK SK334, ONSHORE SARAWAK Monthly Progress Report for Shareholders
(Ending May 2023)
Page1of 1
Objectives of SK334 Joint Technical Study
Assess hydrocarbon potential and generate leads and prospects;
High grade and delineate prospective areas; and
Design new seismic acquisition plan and/or other feasible exploration tools for execution in future De-risking activities.
Project Progress Update
Progress to Date / Milestone Achieved:
Geological Study:
Completed all laboratory works on the samples. Finalizing fieldwork report.
Ongoing Deterministic and Probabilistic HC resource assessment.
Geophysical Study:
Obtained consent from PETROS for disclosure of data to third party for seismic reprocessing test line.
Commenced seismic reprocessing test line on Line 005 and reconditioning of Line 005 and Line 013.
Test line expected to be completed by end of June 2023. Reconditioning work expected to be completed by early June 2023.
FTG Study:
Reviewed the draft of modelling works report. Update and finalize report ongoing.
Ongoing integration works between FTG model, seismic interpretation, fieldwork lab result and regional geology.
Opportunities, Issues & Challenges:
Forward Plan:
Continuation of prospect analysis resource assessment works.
Organize Technical Workshop with PETROS End June 2023, subject to the completion of seismic reprocessing test line.
Commencement of conceptual field development plan.
Project Details
Block Name
SK334, Onshore Sarawak
Block Size
6,685 sq.km
Start/Completion Date
Sept 2022 / Nov 2023
Project Duration
15 months
Key Project Team Members
Managing Director
DBD
Team Leader
FW
Project Advisor
AD
Corporate Advisor
GM
Head, Geoscience
AK
Geoscience Advisor
NT
Geoscience Advisor
Professor Dr AH
Principal Geologist
JAN
Principal Geophysicist
SH
FTG Expert
Dr AB
Geochem Expert
Dr KM
Senior Geologist
RB
Senior Geologist
Dr LL
Reservoir Engineer
GC
Front End Engineer
AZ
Head, Admin
FI
Engineer
MJ
Engineer
IN
Liaison Officer
KA
Local Coordinator
R @ NS
Legal Advisor
MBNA Solicitors & Advoc.
2022
2023
Petroleum Activities & Timeline
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
S
O
N
D
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
General & Administration
Plan
Actual
Agreement Signing
Review of all available data/reports
Geophysical Studies
2D seismic reprocessing
FTG and Magnetic data review and interpretation
Geological studies
Project database setup and review
Geoscience integrated interpretation (using Petrel)
Fieldwork analogue survey
Basin modelling and structural balancing and restoration
Play identification and prospect analysis
Engineering & Economics
Conceptual Field Development Plan
Petroleum Economics
Prepared by Upland Big Oil Sdn Bhd
Disclaimer
Upland Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 09:48:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2022
-
-
-
Net income 2022
-0,49 M
-0,62 M
-0,62 M
Net cash 2022
0,16 M
0,20 M
0,20 M
P/E ratio 2022
-2,29x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
5,23 M
6,58 M
6,58 M
EV / Sales 2021
-
EV / Sales 2022
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
49,2%
Chart UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.