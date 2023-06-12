Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Upland Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    UPL   JE00BJXN4P16

UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED

(UPL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-06-12 am EDT
0.4750 GBX    0.00%
Upland Resources : Monthly Progress Report for Shareholders - Ending 31 May 2023

06/12/2023 | 05:49am EDT
JOINT TECHNICAL STUDY BLOCK SK334, ONSHORE SARAWAK Monthly Progress Report for Shareholders

(Ending May 2023)

Page1of 1

Objectives of SK334 Joint Technical Study

  1. Assess hydrocarbon potential and generate leads and prospects;
  2. High grade and delineate prospective areas; and
  3. Design new seismic acquisition plan and/or other feasible exploration tools for execution in future De-risking activities.

Project Progress Update

Progress to Date / Milestone Achieved:

  • Geological Study:
    • Completed all laboratory works on the samples. Finalizing fieldwork report.
    • Ongoing Deterministic and Probabilistic HC resource assessment.
  • Geophysical Study:
    • Obtained consent from PETROS for disclosure of data to third party for seismic reprocessing test line.
    • Commenced seismic reprocessing test line on Line 005 and reconditioning of Line 005 and Line 013.
    • Test line expected to be completed by end of June 2023. Reconditioning work expected to be completed by early June 2023.
  • FTG Study:
    • Reviewed the draft of modelling works report. Update and finalize report ongoing.
    • Ongoing integration works between FTG model, seismic interpretation, fieldwork lab result and regional geology.

Opportunities, Issues & Challenges:

  • Nil

Forward Plan:

  • Continuation of prospect analysis resource assessment works.
  • Organize Technical Workshop with PETROS End June 2023, subject to the completion of seismic reprocessing test line.
  • Commencement of conceptual field development plan.

Project Details

Block Name

SK334, Onshore Sarawak

Block Size

6,685 sq.km

Start/Completion Date

Sept 2022 / Nov 2023

Project Duration

15 months

Key Project Team Members

Managing Director

DBD

Team Leader

FW

Project Advisor

AD

Corporate Advisor

GM

Head, Geoscience

AK

Geoscience Advisor

NT

Geoscience Advisor

Professor Dr AH

Principal Geologist

JAN

Principal Geophysicist

SH

FTG Expert

Dr AB

Geochem Expert

Dr KM

Senior Geologist

RB

Senior Geologist

Dr LL

Reservoir Engineer

GC

Front End Engineer

AZ

Head, Admin

FI

Engineer

MJ

Engineer

IN

Liaison Officer

KA

Local Coordinator

R @ NS

Legal Advisor

MBNA Solicitors & Advoc.

2022

2023

Petroleum Activities & Timeline

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

S

O

N

D

J

F

M

A

M

J

J

A

S

O

N

General & Administration

Plan

Actual

Agreement Signing

Review of all available data/reports

Geophysical Studies

2D seismic reprocessing

FTG and Magnetic data review and interpretation

Geological studies

Project database setup and review

Geoscience integrated interpretation (using Petrel)

Fieldwork analogue survey

Basin modelling and structural balancing and restoration

Play identification and prospect analysis

Engineering & Economics

Conceptual Field Development Plan

Petroleum Economics

Prepared by Upland Big Oil Sdn Bhd

Disclaimer

Upland Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 09:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
