  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Upland Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPL   JE00BJXN4P16

UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED

(UPL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:40:08 2023-02-20 am EST
0.6200 GBX   +18.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upland increases stake in Upland Big Oil Venture JV to 45%

02/20/2023 | 01:14pm EST
Upland Resources Ltd - Malaysia-focused upstream oil and gas company - Agrees with Big Oil Ventures Sdn Bhd to increase its interest in the Sarawak joint venture from 20% to 45%. Its joint venture company Upland Big Oil Ventures Sdn Bhd are completing a joint technical study of license SK334 in Sarawak for submission later this year to Petroleum Sarawak Berhad. Upland will pay USD325,000 for its increased interest in UBO. The transaction is expected to close in March 2023.

Also obtains conditional commitments from unnamed investors to subscribe for 208.3 million shares of its shares at a price of 0.60 pence per share. This is on the basis that investors will receive a warrant to purchase one share for every two shares held at a price of 1.20p. These warrants would be exercisable for a period of 2 years from issue. This would raise gross cash proceeds of GBP1.3 million. Says it is in discussion with other investors for further fundraising under the same terms. Intends to use funds raised towards its activities in Sarawak, Malaysia.

Current stock price: 0.64p, up 21%

12-month change: up 218%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.07% 84.04 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 18.10% 0.62 Delayed Quote.-19.23%
WTI 1.04% 77.453 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,49 M -0,59 M -0,59 M
Net cash 2022 0,16 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,26 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Upland Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bolhassan bin Di Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Charles Forrest Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Hurst Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Gerard Murray Chief Operating Officer
Dixon Wong Sit Seng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
