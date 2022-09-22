Advanced search
    UPLD   US91544A1097

UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.

(UPLD)
  Report
Upland Expands Leading SMS Marketing Software to the UK Market

09/22/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) is expanding its SMS marketing footprint into the United Kingdom for the first time with its SMS marketing product, Waterfall. Powering millions of text messages weekly, Waterfall enables brands to automate and schedule two-way SMS conversations and use SMS as an effective channel for timely notifications and promotions. Waterfall can also be used to execute customer engagement programs such as quizzes and surveys, and revenue growth programs such as QR code and barcode offers, mobile wallet passes, and more.

Over the last five years, Upland Software has become a major player in the UK marketing technology category with a robust portfolio of products aimed at driving engagement across every digital channel. With SMS making a resurgence amongst UK consumers, UK brands have an opportunity to add Waterfall’s SMS capabilities as a highly effective and personal marketing channel to drive revenues.

“The pandemic has created a shift in consumer attitudes on a variety of levels, with contactless ordering, SMS communications, QR codes, and mobile wallet passes becoming more mainstream. Consumers are finding a new love for the convenience of text messages,” said Ian Burk, Chief Business Officer at Upland. “With Waterfall, we are enabling our customers to layer on critical SMS capabilities and lean on Upland’s expertise as a top player in mobile messaging.”

Waterfall will make its official UK debut at Technology for Marketing in London on September 28-29. Upland will be showcasing Waterfall alongside its wide range of MarTech products, which include email marketing, customer data platform, and Voice of Customer. Rew Golding, Sr. Director of Product Marketing & Management, will also be presenting on “Let’s Talk About Text… Why Marketers Shouldn't Overlook the Power of SMS” on September 28 at 11:10 AM in the Power of Data & Personalisation Theatre.

To learn more about Waterfall, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/waterfall or visit the Upland booth at stand J20.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,800+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 316 M - -
Net income 2022 -68,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 266 M 266 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 865
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Upland Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,42 $
Average target price 18,17 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. McDonald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Douglass Hill Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul Miller Chief Operating Officer
Stephen E. Courter Independent Director
David D. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.-53.07%266
ORACLE CORPORATION-23.46%179 935
SAP SE-32.37%97 148
SERVICENOW INC.-38.16%80 934
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.43%30 260
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-17.32%19 864