Upland Software Opens a Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced that it has opened a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, India as part of its continued offshore expansion efforts. This new CoE will serve as Upland’s global engineering cornerstone, further accelerating the company’s ability to deliver customer-driven digital transformation solutions through its growing library of 31+ products.

“Our number one priority has and will always be focused on providing long-term value for the enterprise. To do this, we need to ensure that Upland stays on pace to meet the evolving needs of our customers and build the functionality that puts our users in a position to be successful," said Dan Doman, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Upland. "Expanding our global engineering team in India, where there is a large and diverse pool of technology talent, gives Upland the leverage we need to nurture that mission.”

At the beginning of 2022, Srinivas Sampath was hired as Vice President of R&D and Site Leader in Bengaluru. He comes to Upland with over 20 years of experience in building India-based CoE’s for top North American and European software companies and will lead the company’s expansion efforts in the country.

“With the backing of a well-capitalized, global software company and an executive team that firmly believes in its people, I’m thrilled about the opportunity to build this new CoE for Upland,” said Sampath. “The talent available in India gives us the opportunity to expand an incredible team of R&D experts that supports Upland’s customer and product vision.”

Upland’s global operating model ensures that the company has the flexibility to hire and retain talent from across the world. Over the course of the next 12 to 18 months, Upland intends to significantly scale its full-time R&D employee presence in India. To view all job openings at Upland and to learn more about its products, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

About Upland

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,700+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

