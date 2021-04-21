Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Upland Software, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPLD

UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.

(UPLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upland Software : to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 5

04/21/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter after market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. An investor conference call will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1-866-270-1533 in the United States or +1-412-317-0797 if outside the United States.

Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.

About Upland Software:

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation. The Upland Cloud enables thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. The Upland Cloud is backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
09:12aUPLAND SOFTWARE  : to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 5
BU
03/22Upland Software (UPLD) Insiders Make Significant Share Sales Extending the Tr..
MT
03/19INSIDER TRENDS : Upland Software Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/19INSIDER TRENDS : Upland Software Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/19INSIDER TRENDS : Upland Software Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/03UPLAND SOFTWARE  : Truist Adjusts Price Target on Upland Software to $65 From $6..
MT
03/02UPLAND SOFTWARE  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/02UPLAND SOFTWARE  : Acquires BlueVenn for $51.9 Million; Provides Q1 Revenue Outl..
MT
03/02UPLAND SOFTWARE  : Acquires BlueVenn
BU
03/02UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 305 M - -
Net income 2021 -48,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 459 M 1 459 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,70x
EV / Sales 2022 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Upland Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 59,57 $
Last Close Price 48,64 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. McDonald Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney C. Favaron President
Michael Douglass Hill Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul Miller Chief Operating Officer
Rochelle Delley Chief Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.8.80%1 459
ORACLE CORPORATION21.73%228 491
SAP SE7.57%163 800
INTUIT INC.5.91%111 006
SERVICENOW, INC.-1.75%106 047
DOCUSIGN, INC.0.45%42 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ