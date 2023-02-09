Advanced search
UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.

(UPLD)
09:36:06 2023-02-09 am EST
8.975 USD   +1.76%
09:14a Upland Software to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on February 23
BU
01/18 North American Morning Briefing: More Earnings, -3-
DJ
01/17 Raymond James Downgrades Upland Software to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
Upland Software to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on February 23

02/09/2023 | 09:14am EST
Upland Software, Inc (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. A conference call will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1-888-800-8770 toll-free (recommended for participants in North America) or 1 (646) 307-1953 (recommended for participants outside North America, international rates may apply). Attendees will need to use access code 6485253 to join the call.

Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,800+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 315 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 280 M 280 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 865
Free-Float 85,8%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,82 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
Managers and Directors
John T. McDonald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Douglass Hill Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul Miller Chief Operating Officer
Stephen E. Courter Independent Director
David D. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.23.70%280
ORACLE CORPORATION6.06%233 738
SAP SE14.80%138 288
SERVICENOW INC.19.50%94 188
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.12.41%37 475
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.3.51%18 587