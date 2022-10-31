Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Upland Software, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPLD   US91544A1097

UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.

(UPLD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34 2022-10-31 am EDT
7.740 USD   -0.77%
09:09aUpland cited in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems for its Panviva and RightAnswers products
BU
10/20Upland Software to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3
BU
10/12Upland RightAnswers Introduces a New Dynamic Way to Access and Capture Knowledge Across the Enterprise
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upland cited in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems for its Panviva and RightAnswers products

10/31/2022 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) announced that it has been cited for two of its market-leading knowledge management software products – Panviva and RightAnswers – in the 2022 Gartner® “Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems” report.

“Over the past decade, Upland has continued to expand our presence within the knowledge management market, delivering the specialized knowledge solutions that our customers need to unlock real, tangible results for their business,” said Keith Berg, SVP and General Manager at Upland. “Upland's knowledge strategy incorporates leading AI and Machine learning technologies to enable the creation, enrichment, and delivery of personalized, actionable knowledge at an enterprise level, and we are thrilled to have been recognized in the Gartner research.”

  • Panviva delivers employees and customers with contextual guidance at their moment of need. By simplifying complex processes and helping communicate critical changes in highly compliant industries, Panviva’s unique design allows agents to access critical processes and policies instantly. From a single source of truth, governed knowledge is delivered to web, chatbots, CRMs and self-service portals enabling a true omnichannel experience for customers.
  • RightAnswers uses AI and machine learning to improve the employee and customer experience by enabling organizations to create a trusted knowledge sharing culture. It integrates with organization’s existing applications to create, find, and share knowledge, giving users the flexibility to connect all available knowledge sources and deliver relevant information where users are already doing their work. RightAnswers is also Knowledge-Centered Service (KCS) Verified V6, demonstrating Upland’s leadership in, and commitment to, the knowledge management market.

In July of this year, Upland was also cited as a Sample Vendor in Knowledge Management Systems for CS in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Customer Service and Support Technologies, 2022, which provides a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time. The benefits of knowledge management are more understood today than they have ever been.

For more information about Upland’s knowledge management products visit:

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,800+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
09:09aUpland cited in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Sy..
BU
10/20Upland Software to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3
BU
10/12Upland RightAnswers Introduces a New Dynamic Way to Access and Capture Knowledge Across..
BU
10/12Upland Rightanswers Introduces A New Dynamic Way to Access and Capture Knowledge Across..
CI
09/22Upland Expands Leading SMS Marketing Software to the UK Market
BU
09/19Upland Software, Inc.(NasdaqGM:UPLD) dropped from S&P Sof..
CI
08/23Upland Software, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of E..
AQ
08/23Upland Software, Inc. Appoints David Chung to Its Board
CI
08/23Insider Buy: Upland Software
MT
08/23Upland Software, Inc. announced that it has received $115 million in funding from HGGC,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 316 M - -
Net income 2022 -68,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 248 M 248 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 865
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Upland Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,80 $
Average target price 18,17 $
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. McDonald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Douglass Hill Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul Miller Chief Operating Officer
Stephen E. Courter Independent Director
David D. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.-56.52%248
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.29%208 575
SAP SE-21.75%108 451
SERVICENOW INC.-35.23%84 759
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-13.95%31 414
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-17.72%19 768