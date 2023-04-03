Advanced search
Finnish forestry firm UPM sells all of its Russia business

04/03/2023 | 02:31am EDT
April 3 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry firm UPM-Kymmene said on Monday it has sold of all its operations in Russia to Gungnir Wooden Products Trading.

"The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction", the Finnish company said in a statement.

UPM-Kymmene put its business in Russia on hold and ceased delivery of its products to the country in March 2022 after the war in Ukraine began.

The assets in Russia accounted for

less than 1%

of the group's total operations, it said last year.

Sales to Russia and Ukraine generated less than 2% of UPM's revenue in 2021.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
