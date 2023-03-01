Advanced search
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:17:52 2023-03-01 am EST
34.97 EUR   +1.91%
03:01aInvitation to webcast about UPM's growth and innovation in specialty packaging materials on 7 March 2023
GL
03:00aInvitation to webcast about UPM's growth and innovation in specialty packaging materials on 7 March 2023
AQ
02/27Upm-kymmene Corporation : Managers' Transactions (Reynaudo)
GL
Invitation to webcast about UPM's growth and innovation in specialty packaging materials on 7 March 2023

03/01/2023 | 03:01am EST
(UPM, Helsinki, 1 March 2023 at 10:00 EET) – UPM will arrange a webcast about its growth and product innovation in specialty packaging materials for investors, analysts and bankers on 7 March 2023 at 15:00–16:00 EET.

Global megatrends are driving demand growth for sustainable and safe labelling and packaging solutions. UPM continues to expand in the specialty paper and self-adhesive label materials segments. The businesses innovate and expand the product portfolio to minimise dependency on fossil-based materials.

UPM Specialty Papers has extensive expertise in technically demanding papers and is preparing for future growth. Barrier paper products co-created with partners provide a sustainable and recyclable alternative for flexible packaging applications, for example.

UPM Raflatac aims to be the world’s first label materials company beyond fossils. In 2022, UPM Raflatac acquired AMC AG, a German self-adhesive label materials company and speeds up its growth strategy and expands its product portfolio to new end uses.

Participants of the webcast can view the webcast online at www.upm.com/investors or through this link. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. Recording of the webcast will be posted on the website after the event.


For further information please contact:
Mika Mikkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, UPM, tel. +358 2041 50376

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils.www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


