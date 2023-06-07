UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 7 June 2023 at 10:30 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (FitzGerald)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 6 June 2023 received the following notification which relates to the donating of the Manager’s below mentioned financial instruments to her closely associated person (David Wheeler):

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: David Wheeler

Position: Closely associated person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer

Name: Emma FitzGerald

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-06

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,213 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 3,213 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

____________________________________________

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils