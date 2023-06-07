Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. UPM-Kymmene Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:42:02 2023-06-07 am EDT
29.46 EUR   -0.96%
03:31aUpm-kymmene Corporation : Managers' Transactions (FitzGerald)
GL
03:31aUpm-kymmene Corporation : Managers' Transactions (FitzGerald)
GL
03:30aUpm-kymmene Corporation : Managers' Transactions (FitzGerald)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers' Transactions (FitzGerald)

06/07/2023 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UPM-Kymmene Corporation                Managers’ Transactions                        7 June 2023 at 10:30 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (FitzGerald)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 6 June 2023 received the following notification which relates to the donating of the Manager’s below mentioned financial instruments to her closely associated person (David Wheeler):

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: David Wheeler
Position: Closely associated person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Emma FitzGerald
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-06
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,213 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 3,213 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


All news about UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
03:31aUpm-kymmene Corporation : Managers' Transactions (FitzGerald)
GL
03:31aUpm-kymmene Corporation : Managers' Transactions (FitzGerald)
GL
03:30aUpm-kymmene Corporation : Managers' Transactions (FitzGerald)
AQ
05/29Upm-Kymmene in Talks With Employees for Temporary Layoffs at Finnish Plant
MT
05/12Profit warning, inside information UPM lowers its outlook due to slower recovery of del..
AQ
05/11UPM-Kymmene Cuts FY23 Outlook as Destocking Hits Volume Recovery
MT
05/11Profit Warning, Inside Information : UPM lowers its outlook due to slower recovery of deli..
GL
05/11Profit Warning, Inside Information : UPM lowers its outlook due to slower recovery of deli..
AQ
05/11UPM-Kymmene Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
CI
05/09UPM-Kymmene : Weak Q1 23 results; but still our top-pick
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 905 M 12 725 M 12 725 M
Net income 2023 1 026 M 1 097 M 1 097 M
Net Debt 2023 2 018 M 2 157 M 2 157 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 5,18%
Capitalization 15 861 M 16 953 M 16 953 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 16 985
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Duration : Period :
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 29,74 €
Average target price 34,63 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jussi Pesonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Winfried Schaur Executive Vice President-Technology
Kim Wahl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-14.86%16 953
SUZANO S.A.-2.69%12 490
STORA ENSO OYJ-3.12%10 901
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA13.83%9 661
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)4.13%6 429
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.5.94%4 706
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer