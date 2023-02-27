UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Kekki) 

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 27 February 2023 received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kekki, Mika Position: Other senior manager Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION ____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-02-27 Venue not applicable Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009005987 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details (1): Volume: 4,671 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
