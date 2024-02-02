UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 2 February 2024 at 16:15 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Manner)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 2 February 2024 received the following notification:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Topi Manner

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 719 Unit price: 29.67 EUR

(2): Volume: 184 Unit price: 29.67 EUR

(3): Volume: 59 Unit price: 29.67 EUR

(4): Volume: 371 Unit price: 29.67 EUR

(5): Volume: 256 Unit price: 29.67 EUR

(6): Volume: 387 Unit price: 29.67 EUR

(7): Volume: 802 Unit price: 29.67 EUR

(8): Volume: 258 Unit price: 29.67 EUR

(9): Volume: 219 Unit price: 29.67 EUR

(10): Volume: 115 Unit price: 29.67 EUR

Aggregated transactions (10):

Volume: 3,370 Volume weighted average price: 29.67 EUR

____________________________________________

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

