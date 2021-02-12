Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  UPM-Kymmene Oyj    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/12 10:34:38 am
32.185 EUR   +0.17%
04:05aUPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Schaur)
PU
04:00aUPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Schaur) 
AQ
01:30aUPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Oudeman)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers' Transactions (Schaur)

02/12/2021 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers' Transactions 12 February 2021 at 17:00 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers' Transactions (Schaur)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 12 February 2021 received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Schaur, Winfried
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-12
Venue: XFRA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 800 Unit price: 32 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,200 Unit price: 31.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 31.9664 EUR

In total, disposals reported above are 5,000 shares.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 15:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
04:05aUPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Schaur)
PU
04:00aUPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Schaur) 
AQ
01:30aUPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Oudeman)
AQ
02/10UPM KYMMENE OYJ : The plans 2021–2023 within UPM share incentive programme..
AQ
02/02UPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (à Porta)
AQ
01/28UPM KYMMENE OYJ : Raflatac achieves APR Critical Guidance Recognition for HDPE c..
PU
01/28UPM KYMMENE OYJ : Proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Gov..
AQ
01/27UPM KYMMENE OYJ : Finland's UPM Unveils Plans for Large-Scale Biorefinery
MT
01/27UPM KYMMENE OYJ : Kymmene's 2020 Profit Sinks as Sales Fall Amid COVID-19
MT
01/27UPM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2020 : A positive finish to an exceptional year –..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 571 M 10 360 M 10 360 M
Net income 2020 544 M 658 M 658 M
Net Debt 2020 228 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 17 136 M 20 783 M 20 712 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 18 014
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Duration : Period :
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 31,73 €
Last Close Price 32,13 €
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jussi Pesonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Jyrki Ovaska Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ5.45%20 783
SUZANO S.A.20.70%17 731
STORA ENSO OYJ4.12%15 594
SVENSKA CELLULOSA5.13%12 724
HOLMEN AB-3.86%7 503
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.14.71%7 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ