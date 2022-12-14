Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. UPM-Kymmene Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:25 2022-12-14 am EST
36.24 EUR   +0.07%
07:01aUpm-kymmene Corporation : Managers' Transactions (Wahlroos/Becasse AS) 
GL
07:01aUpm-kymmene Corporation : Managers' Transactions (Wahlroos/Becasse AS) 
GL
12/13Transcript : UPM-Kymmene Oyj - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers' Transactions (Wahlroos/Becasse AS) 

12/14/2022 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UPM-Kymmene Corporation        Managers’ Transactions                14 December 2022 at 14:00 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos/Becasse AS) 

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 14 December 2022 received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

Björn Wahlroos has donated his 100 per cent ownership in Becasse AS to his children. After the transaction, Wahlroos doesn’t have controlling interest in Becasse AS.

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Chairman of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-14
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 982,000 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 982,000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


All news about UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
07:01aUpm-kymmene Corporation : Managers' Transactions (Wahlroos/Becasse AS) 
GL
07:01aUpm-kymmene Corporation : Managers' Transactions (Wahlroos/Becasse AS) 
GL
12/13Transcript : UPM-Kymmene Oyj - Special Call
CI
12/07Invitation to UPM's pulp growth webcast on 13 December 2022
GL
12/07Invitation to UPM's pulp growth webcast on 13 December 2022
AQ
10/28Upm Kymmene Oyj : Investor Presentation - October 2022
PU
10/25Transcript : UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
10/25UPM's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2023
GL
10/25UPM's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2023
AQ
10/25Finnish Paper Mills Group UPM-Kymmene Expects Higher FY22 EBIT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 888 M 12 656 M 12 656 M
Net income 2022 1 365 M 1 454 M 1 454 M
Net Debt 2022 2 406 M 2 562 M 2 562 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 19 312 M 20 560 M 20 560 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 17 289
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Duration : Period :
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 36,21 €
Average target price 37,76 €
Spread / Average Target 4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jussi Pesonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Winfried Schaur Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ8.22%20 560
SUZANO S.A.-14.22%12 739
STORA ENSO OYJ-12.76%11 994
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-12.69%9 683
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-1.77%6 807
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.1.11%4 211