UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 17 June 2022 at 10:15 EEST
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 16 June 2022 received the following notification:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Martin à Porta
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-16
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 71 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(2): Volume: 143 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(3): Volume: 68 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
(4): Volume: 26 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 308 Volume weighted average price: 30.56075 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-16
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 26 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
(2): Volume: 131 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 157 Volume weighted average price: 30.56166 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-16
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 156 Unit price: 30.53 EUR
(2): Volume: 35 Unit price: 30.54 EUR
(3): Volume: 94 Unit price: 30.54 EUR
(4): Volume: 44 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(5): Volume: 36 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(6): Volume: 128 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(7): Volume: 35 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(8): Volume: 43 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(10): Volume: 117 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(11): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
(12): Volume: 39 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
(13): Volume: 10 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 937 Volume weighted average price: 30.55152 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 151 Unit price: 30.54 EUR
(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(3): Volume: 140 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(5): Volume: 142 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(7): Volume: 330 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(8): Volume: 250 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
(9): Volume: 330 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 1,598 Volume weighted average price: 30.56084 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, acquisitions reported above are 3,000 shares.
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
