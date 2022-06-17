UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 17 June 2022 at 10:15 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 16 June 2022 received the following notification:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Martin à Porta

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 71 Unit price: 30.55 EUR

(2): Volume: 143 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

(3): Volume: 68 Unit price: 30.57 EUR

(4): Volume: 26 Unit price: 30.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 308 Volume weighted average price: 30.56075 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 26 Unit price: 30.57 EUR

(2): Volume: 131 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 157 Volume weighted average price: 30.56166 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 156 Unit price: 30.53 EUR

(2): Volume: 35 Unit price: 30.54 EUR

(3): Volume: 94 Unit price: 30.54 EUR

(4): Volume: 44 Unit price: 30.55 EUR

(5): Volume: 36 Unit price: 30.55 EUR

(6): Volume: 128 Unit price: 30.55 EUR

(7): Volume: 35 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

(8): Volume: 43 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

(10): Volume: 117 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

(11): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.57 EUR

(12): Volume: 39 Unit price: 30.57 EUR

(13): Volume: 10 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 937 Volume weighted average price: 30.55152 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 151 Unit price: 30.54 EUR

(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 30.55 EUR

(3): Volume: 140 Unit price: 30.55 EUR

(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

(5): Volume: 142 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

(7): Volume: 330 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

(8): Volume: 250 Unit price: 30.57 EUR

(9): Volume: 330 Unit price: 30.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 1,598 Volume weighted average price: 30.56084 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, acquisitions reported above are 3,000 shares.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils