Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. UPM-Kymmene Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:44 2022-06-17 am EDT
30.30 EUR   -0.83%
03:16aUPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (à Porta)
GL
03:15aUPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (à Porta)
AQ
06/14UPM raises its earnings outlook for 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers' Transactions (à Porta)

06/17/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UPM-Kymmene Corporation        Managers’ Transactions                17 June 2022 at 10:15 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 16 June 2022 received the following notification:

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Martin à Porta
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 71 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(2): Volume: 143 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(3): Volume: 68 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
(4): Volume: 26 Unit price: 30.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 308 Volume weighted average price: 30.56075 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 26 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
(2): Volume: 131 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 157 Volume weighted average price: 30.56166 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 156 Unit price: 30.53 EUR
(2): Volume: 35 Unit price: 30.54 EUR
(3): Volume: 94 Unit price: 30.54 EUR
(4): Volume: 44 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(5): Volume: 36 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(6): Volume: 128 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(7): Volume: 35 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(8): Volume: 43 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(10): Volume: 117 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(11): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
(12): Volume: 39 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
(13): Volume: 10 Unit price: 30.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 937 Volume weighted average price: 30.55152 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 151 Unit price: 30.54 EUR
(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(3): Volume: 140 Unit price: 30.55 EUR
(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(5): Volume: 142 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(7): Volume: 330 Unit price: 30.56 EUR
(8): Volume: 250 Unit price: 30.57 EUR
(9): Volume: 330 Unit price: 30.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 1,598 Volume weighted average price: 30.56084 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, acquisitions reported above are 3,000 shares.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


All news about UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
03:16aUPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (à Porta)
GL
03:15aUPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (à Porta)
AQ
06/14UPM raises its earnings outlook for 2022
GL
06/14UPM raises its earnings outlook for 2022
AQ
06/14UPM-Kymmene Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year of 2..
CI
05/27UPM Raflatac accelerates its growth in label materials and enters new product segments ..
GL
05/27UPM Raflatac accelerates its growth in label materials and enters new product segments ..
AQ
05/23UPM has applied for the listing of its third green bond to Euronext Dublin
GL
05/23UPM has applied for the listing of its third green bond to Euronext Dublin
AQ
05/21Russia stops gas flows to Finland over payments dispute
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 268 M 11 840 M 11 840 M
Net income 2022 1 167 M 1 226 M 1 226 M
Net Debt 2022 1 622 M 1 705 M 1 705 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 4,35%
Capitalization 16 293 M 17 120 M 17 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 16 843
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Duration : Period :
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 30,55 €
Average target price 36,66 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jussi Pesonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Winfried Schaur Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-8.70%17 120
SUZANO S.A.-16.64%13 379
STORA ENSO OYJ-3.90%12 980
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-0.65%11 006
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)0.74%7 007
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-23.47%6 478