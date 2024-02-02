Stock UPM UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Equities

UPM

FI0009005987

Paper Products

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
 03:46:04 2024-02-02 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
30.04 EUR +0.12% Intraday chart for UPM-Kymmene Oyj -11.37% -11.92%
09:36am UPM-KYMMENE : Decent Q4; but markets have sky-high expectations Alphavalue
Feb. 01 Nordic Stocks Rose Thursday; Volvo Car Series B Led Increases DJ
Latest news about UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Transcript : UPM-Kymmene Oyj, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2024
Finnish forestry firm UPM sees lower first-half profit RE
Two-day strike to hit output, delivery from Neste oil refinery RE
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Announces Executive Changes CI
UPM-Kymmene Closes Sale of Steyrermühl Site to Heinzel Group MT
Heinzel Holding GmbH acquired Upm-Kymmene Austria Gmbh from UPM-Kymmene Oyj. CI
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters (Nov. 3) RE
A weak but reassuring Q3; stay invested Alphavalue
Upm-Kymmene Oyj Appoints Tomi Sederholm as Senior Vice President, Business Control and Finance Operations, Effective December 1, 2023 CI
UPM-KYMMENE : Weak Q3, but there were some key positives Alphavalue
Transcript : UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2023
UPM-Kymmene President, CEO to Step Down at Year-end; Successor Named MT
Finnish forestry firm UPM appoints Massimo Reynaudo as CEO RE
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes CI
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Announces Management Changes CI
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Announces Second Instalment of Dividend, Payable on 2 November 2023 CI
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Half and Full Year of 2023 CI
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
UPM-KYMMENE : A quality growth story Alphavalue
Finnish grid and nuclear plant in dispute over power backup RE
Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
Upm-Kymmene Oyj Appoints Aki Temmes as Executive Vice President for Upm Fibres Business Area as of 1 December 2023 CI

Chart UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Chart UPM-Kymmene Oyj
Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj is one of the world's leading paper producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - papers (53%): magazine papers (worldwide No. 1 producer), fine and special paper (No. 1 in Europe; coated and glazed fine papers, packaging papers, letter-head paper, envelopes) and newspaper papers (No. 2 in Europe); - pulp and timber products (21.9%): pulp, sawn timber and plywood; - processed products (16.9%): adhesive labels, packaging (for the paper, steel and wood industries), silicon papers for the hygiene products, etc.; - other (8.2%): primarily electricity production from renewable energy. At the end of 2022, the group had 55 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (8.3%), Germany (17.3%), the United Kingdom (5.8%), France (4.3%), Poland (3.4%), Austria (1.7%), Europe (20.7%), the United States (13.8%), China (9.9%) and other (14.8%).
Sector
Paper Products
Calendar
2024-04-04 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
30.01 EUR
Average target price
37.18 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+23.89%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Paper Products

1st Jan change Capi.
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Stock UPM-Kymmene Oyj
-11.98% 17 363 M $
SUZANO S.A. Stock Suzano S.A.
-8.14% 13 388 M $
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA Stock Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
-6.82% 9 474 M $
HOLMEN AB Stock Holmen AB
-5.45% 6 198 M $
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A. Stock Empresas CMPC S.A.
-7.65% 4 207 M $
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION Stock Oji Holdings Corporation
+5.27% 3 897 M $
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY Stock The Navigator Company
+6.99% 2 921 M $
METSÄ BOARD OYJ Stock Metsä Board Oyj
-2.71% 2 743 M $
CENTURY TEXTILES AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Century Textiles and Industries Limited
+26.90% 2 044 M $
HOKUETSU CORPORATION Stock Hokuetsu Corporation
-3.32% 1 632 M $
Other Paper Products
