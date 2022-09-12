Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. UPM-Kymmene Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:10 2022-09-12 am EDT
34.62 EUR   +1.47%
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 01 UPM Forest and Energy webcast intro, Mikkola September 2022
PU
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 02 Climate Change and Forestry, Lundgren September 2022
PU
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 03 UPM Plantations, Tahvanainen September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UPM Kymmene Oyj : 01 UPM Forest and Energy webcast intro, Mikkola September 2022

09/12/2022 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UPM Forest and Energy webcast

12 September 2022

We create a future beyond fossils

2 | © UPM

Sustainable forests and plantations and low-emission energy form the basis of our value creation

SPECIALITY

FIBRES

PACKAGING

BIOREFINING

MATERIALS

Biofuels Biochemicals

Label

Specialty

Forests Pulp

Biomedicals Biocomposites

materials

papers

Communication papers

Plywood

Energy

3 | © UPM

Our climate commitment

WE ACT THROUGH

WE ACT THROUGH EMISSION

FORESTS

REDUCTIONS

Committed to climate-positive forestry

-65% from own CO2 emissions

and enhancing biodiversity

-30% from CO2 emissions of supply

chain

WE ACT THROUGH

PRODUCTS

Innovative products

Scientifically verifying the

climate impact of all our products

UPM Forest and Energy webcast

Forests

  • Climate change and forestry
  • UPM Forest Action programme
  • Sustainable plantations in Uruguay
  • Sustainable forestry in Finland
  • Improving biodiversity

Q & A on forests

Energy

  • Energy transition
  • UPM Energy
  • New growth opportunities
  • UPM's energy generation and consumption

Energy and forest assets Regulation

Q & A on energy and assets

5 | © UPM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 01 UPM Forest and Energy webcast intro, Mikkola September 2022
PU
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 02 Climate Change and Forestry, Lundgren September 2022
PU
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 03 UPM Plantations, Tahvanainen September 2022
PU
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 04 UPM Forests, Brander September 2022
PU
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 05 EnergyTransition and ValueCreation, Korpeinen September 2022
PU
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 06 Regulation, Sundman September 2022
PU
08/17Invitation to UPM's Forest and Energy webcast on 12 September 2022
GL
08/17Invitation to UPM's Forest and Energy webcast on 12 September 2022
AQ
08/11UPM KYMMENE OYJ : Investor Presentation - July 2022
PU
07/27UPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Wahlroos)
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 294 M 11 340 M 11 340 M
Net income 2022 1 272 M 1 277 M 1 277 M
Net Debt 2022 2 013 M 2 021 M 2 021 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 18 197 M 18 270 M 18 270 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 17 601
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Duration : Period :
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 34,12 €
Average target price 36,64 €
Spread / Average Target 7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jussi Pesonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Winfried Schaur Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ1.97%18 270
SUZANO S.A.-24.95%11 454
STORA ENSO OYJ-12.39%11 375
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-5.38%10 072
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)1.68%6 808
SCG PACKAGING-20.22%6 520