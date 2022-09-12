UPM Kymmene Oyj : 02 Climate Change and Forestry, Lundgren September 2022
Climate change and forestry
Sami Lundgren, Vice President, Responsibility
Bioeconomy offers a sustainable alternative to fossil-based economy
Biomass use is not increasing
Use of fossil resources
CO
2 to carbon cycle
increases CO
2 amount
Biofuels and biochemicals
Wood for energy
Wood fiber for pulp and paper production
Timber and plywood
Energy from
fossil resources
Use of fossils has increased
global CO
2 -emissions
40
Fossil fuels, cement and flaring
35
Forestry and other land use
30
/year
25
20
2
GtCO
15
10
5
0
1845
1855
1865
1875
1885
1895
1905
1915
1925
1935
1945
1955
1965
1975
1985
1995
2005
Source: IPCC AR5
2 | © UPM
Climate change will significantly change our business environment - direction of the change is uncertain
Physical risks and opportunities
Chronic changes like increasing temperature, increased or decreased precipitation and sea level rise and more frequent and severe extreme weather events
Physical risks dominate if emissions are higher (and corresponding transitional risks are lower)
Transitional risks and opportunities
Move towards low-carbon economy will bring changes in climate and energy policies, shift to low-carbon technologies, and changes in up- and downstream markets
Transitional risks dominate if emissions are lower (and corresponding physical risks are lower)
Global emissions increase. Physical climate change accelerated, physical risks and opportunities dominate.
Global emissions decrease. Transitional risks and opportunities dominate.
Active risk and opportunity management: Key findings from climate change scenarios
Physical changes in climate
Site risks mostly relate to more frequent and severe extreme weather events locally
Forests will grow faster in Finland, although this may be partly offset by increasing disturbances
In Uruguay, projected changes are limited to slight increase in rainfall, continuing to support forestry and industrial operations
Low-carbon transition
UPM is well positioned due to its renewable raw materials, circular economy practices, significant opportunity to lower fossil emissions and a range of products that replace fossil-based materials
Conclusions:
In the low- and medium-emission scenarios the transition impacts play a bigger role
UPM is well positioned, as our business portfolio allows for flexibility to manage recognized risks and to capture the opportunities
4 | © UPM
Our thinking
It's crucial to understand how our business model, operations and assets can be affected by physical climate change and by transitional aspects
Understanding the exposures to risks and opportunities of changing climate helps us in building the response and taking actions that help adaptation to possible future scenarios.
There is a growing need for consistent, scientific and forward-looking information on climate change and its impacts on environment and societies.
Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) studied the physical impacts of climate change
Finnish Centre of Natural Resources (LUKE) studied carbon sinks and storages in our forests
Institut für Energie- und Umweltforschung Heidelberg (IFEU) and Finnish Environment Centre (SYKE) studied climate impacts of our products
• Credible and transparent reporting as basis
5 | © UPM
Sales 2022
11 294 M
11 340 M
11 340 M
Net income 2022
1 272 M
1 277 M
1 277 M
Net Debt 2022
2 013 M
2 021 M
2 021 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,3x
Yield 2022
3,92%
Capitalization
18 197 M
18 270 M
18 270 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,79x
EV / Sales 2023
1,64x
Nbr of Employees
17 601
Free-Float
97,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.