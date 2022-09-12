Advanced search
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
2022-09-12
34.62 EUR   +1.47%
UPM KYMMENE OYJ : 01 UPM Forest and Energy webcast intro, Mikkola September 2022
PU
UPM KYMMENE OYJ : 02 Climate Change and Forestry, Lundgren September 2022
PU
UPM KYMMENE OYJ : 03 UPM Plantations, Tahvanainen September 2022
PU
UPM Kymmene Oyj : 02 Climate Change and Forestry, Lundgren September 2022

09/12/2022
Climate change and forestry

Sami Lundgren, Vice President, Responsibility

Bioeconomy offers a sustainable alternative to fossil-based economy

Biomass use is not increasing

Use of fossil resources

CO2 to carbon cycle

increases CO2 amount

Biofuels and biochemicals

Wood for energy

Wood fiber for pulp and paper production

Timber and plywood

Energy from

fossil resources

Use of fossils has increased

global CO2 -emissions

40

Fossil fuels, cement and flaring

35

Forestry and other land use

30

/year

25

20

2

GtCO

15

10

5

0

1845

1855

1865

1875

1885

1895

1905

1915

1925

1935

1945

1955

1965

1975

1985

1995

2005

Source: IPCC AR5

2 | © UPM

Climate change will significantly change our business environment - direction of the change is uncertain

Physical risks and opportunities

  • Chronic changes like increasing temperature, increased or decreased precipitation and sea level rise and more frequent and severe extreme weather events
  • Physical risks dominate if emissions are higher (and corresponding transitional risks are lower)

Transitional risks and opportunities

  • Move towards low-carbon economy will bring changes in climate and energy policies, shift to low-carbon technologies, and changes in up- and downstream markets
  • Transitional risks dominate if emissions are lower (and corresponding physical risks are lower)

Global emissions increase. Physical climate change accelerated, physical risks and opportunities dominate.

Global emissions decrease. Transitional risks and opportunities dominate.

3 | © UPM

Active risk and opportunity management: Key findings from climate change scenarios

Physical changes in climate

  • Site risks mostly relate to more frequent and severe extreme weather events locally
  • Forests will grow faster in Finland, although this may be partly offset by increasing disturbances
  • In Uruguay, projected changes are limited to slight increase in rainfall, continuing to support forestry and industrial operations

Low-carbon transition

  • UPM is well positioned due to its renewable raw materials, circular economy practices, significant opportunity to lower fossil emissions and a range of products that replace fossil-based materials

Conclusions:

  • In the low- and medium-emission scenarios the transition impacts play a bigger role
  • UPM is well positioned, as our business portfolio allows for flexibility to manage recognized risks and to capture the opportunities

4 | © UPM

Our thinking

  • It's crucial to understand how our business model, operations and assets can be affected by physical climate change and by transitional aspects
  • Understanding the exposures to risks and opportunities of changing climate helps us in building the response and taking actions that help adaptation to possible future scenarios.
  • There is a growing need for consistent, scientific and forward-looking information on climate change and its impacts on environment and societies.
    • Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) studied the physical impacts of climate change
    • Finnish Centre of Natural Resources (LUKE) studied carbon sinks and storages in our forests
    • Institut für Energie- und Umweltforschung Heidelberg (IFEU) and Finnish Environment Centre (SYKE) studied climate impacts of our products

Credible and transparent reporting as basis

5 | © UPM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
