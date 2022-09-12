Advanced search
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
2022-09-12
34.62 EUR   +1.47%
UPM Kymmene Oyj : 03 UPM Plantations, Tahvanainen September 2022

09/12/2022 | 10:40am EDT
Sustainable forestry

The foundation for a future beyond fossils

Saara Tahvanainen, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations, UPM Fibres

1

Our forests today

Northern hemisphere:

  • 520,000 ha in Finland, own nursery
  • 76,000 ha in the US
  • Partnerships with private land-owners
  • Growth cycle 40-80 years
  • Wood consumption in Finland 18m m3

Southern hemisphere/Uruguay:

  • 500,098 ha total plantation land area (own and leased)
  • Partnerships with private land-owners
  • 3 own nurseries
  • Growth cycle 9-11 years
  • Wood consumption in Uruguay 4m m3

2 | © UPM

Our principles of sustainable forestry

100%

Target of 100%

100%

traceability with 3rd party verification

of certified wood material by 2030

already today over 80%

Regeneration

50 million new trees planted every year, 100 per minute

No deforestation,

Sustainable

• Preservation of all

ever. No use of

harvesting

forest ecosystem

rainforests.

practices

services

3 | © UPM

Efficient use of wood - nothing goes to waste

Fibres to pulp and paper

Fibres to biofibrils and biocomposites

Logs for sawn goods and plywood

Lignin, cellulose and hemicellulose to biochemicals

Extractives to renewable diesel and naphtha or biochemicals

Bark and branches to energy

4 | © UPM

Sustainable plantations in Uruguay

Saara Tahvanainen, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations, UPM Fibres

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
