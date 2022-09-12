UPM Kymmene Oyj : 03 UPM Plantations, Tahvanainen September 2022

Sustainable forestry
The foundation for a future beyond fossils
Saara Tahvanainen, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations, UPM Fibres
Our forests today
Northern hemisphere:
-
520,000 ha in Finland, own nursery
-
76,000 ha in the US
-
Partnerships with private land-owners
-
Growth cycle 40-80 years
-
Wood consumption in Finland 18m m3
Southern hemisphere/Uruguay:
-
500,098 ha total plantation land area (own and leased)
-
Partnerships with private land-owners
-
3 own nurseries
-
Growth cycle 9-11 years
-
Wood consumption in Uruguay 4m m3
Our principles of sustainable forestry
traceability with 3rd party verification
of certified wood material by 2030
already today over 80%
Regeneration
50 million new trees planted every year, 100 per minute
|
• No deforestation,
|
• Sustainable
|
• Preservation of all
|
ever. No use of
|
harvesting
|
forest ecosystem
|
rainforests.
|
practices
|
services
Efficient use of wood - nothing goes to waste
Fibres to pulp and paper
Fibres to biofibrils and biocomposites
Logs for sawn goods and plywood
Lignin, cellulose and hemicellulose to biochemicals
Extractives to renewable diesel and naphtha or biochemicals
Bark and branches to energy
Sustainable plantations in Uruguay
