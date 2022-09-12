Advanced search
UPM KYMMENE OYJ : 01 UPM Forest and Energy webcast intro, Mikkola September 2022
PU
UPM KYMMENE OYJ : 02 Climate Change and Forestry, Lundgren September 2022
PU
UPM KYMMENE OYJ : 03 UPM Plantations, Tahvanainen September 2022
PU
UPM Kymmene Oyj : 04 UPM Forests, Brander September 2022

09/12/2022 | 10:40am EDT
Sustainable forestry in Finland

Sauli Brander, Senior Vice President, UPM Forest

UPM wood sourcing and forest management in Northern Europe

We buy approx. 20 million m3 of logs and pulpwood for UPM mills each year

  • 10% from UPM forests
  • 30% from forest management partners
  • 55% from private forest owners
  • 5% imported wood

We manage

  • 520,000 hectares of UPM forests
  • 1.3 million hectares of private forests
  • 20 M seedlings nursery in Joroinen

UPM Forest operating area

in Northern Europe

2 | © UPM

Strong position across the value chain

Nurseries

Forest

Wood trade

Wood

Logistics

Mills and

and company

management

harvesting

biomass power

forests

plants

Joroinen

Over 50,000 ha

Approximately

Approximately

Approximately

18 mills in

employs

for forest

25,000

40 entrepreneurs

70 entrepreneurs

Finland, one in

approximately 40

management

wood trade

Harvesting, local

by road, rail or

Estonia

people

tasks

agreements with

transportation

sea

Forest property

UPM Silvesta and

private forest

UPM Forest

owners annually

in Finland

franchising chain

520,000 ha

550 forestry experts, 120 offices, a network of over 300 entrepreneurs that employs approximately 2000 people

10 | © UPM

Wood imports from Russia have stopped

- new wood market equilibrium to the Baltic rim

Finland

  • Total annual industry wood imports from Russia were approximately 8m m3
  • New balance to be achieved around the Baltic rim through increased domestic sourcing and other imports

UPM

  • Imported less than 10% of its wood sourcing to Finland from Russia
  • Strong position in the Finnish wood market
  • Alternative imports sources for the transition phase
  • Increased share of softwood pulp in the production mix, ahead of the start of the UPM Paso de los Toros mill

4 | © UPM

Finland represents leading edge in sustainable forest management

milj. m3

Finnish forest growth and withdrawal

120

100

Growth

80

1968

2018

60

Forest growth doubled

40

in 50 years despite increased use

Roundwood harvesting and natural loss

through combination of modern forestry

20

practices and conservation

Standing stock in Finland increased

0

from 1.5bn m3 to 2.5bn m3

Source: Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke)

5 | © UPM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
