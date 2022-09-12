UPM Kymmene Oyj : 04 UPM Forests, Brander September 2022

Sustainable forestry in Finland
Sauli Brander, Senior Vice President, UPM Forest
UPM wood sourcing and forest management in Northern Europe
We buy approx. 20 million m3 of logs and pulpwood for UPM mills each year
-
10% from UPM forests
-
30% from forest management partners
-
55% from private forest owners
-
5% imported wood
We manage
-
520,000 hectares of UPM forests
-
1.3 million hectares of private forests
-
20 M seedlings nursery in Joroinen
UPM Forest operating area
in Northern Europe
Strong position across the value chain
|
Nurseries
|
|
Forest
|
|
Wood trade
|
Wood
|
Logistics
|
Mills and
|
and company
|
|
management
|
|
|
harvesting
|
|
biomass power
|
forests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
plants
|
Joroinen
|
|
Over 50,000 ha
|
|
Approximately
|
Approximately
|
Approximately
|
18 mills in
|
employs
|
|
for forest
|
|
25,000
|
40 entrepreneurs
|
70 entrepreneurs
|
Finland, one in
|
approximately 40
|
|
management
|
|
wood trade
|
Harvesting, local
|
by road, rail or
|
Estonia
|
people
|
|
tasks
|
|
agreements with
|
transportation
|
sea
|
|
Forest property
|
|
UPM Silvesta and
|
|
private forest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UPM Forest
|
|
owners annually
|
|
|
|
in Finland
|
|
franchising chain
|
|
|
|
|
520,000 ha
550 forestry experts, 120 offices, a network of over 300 entrepreneurs that employs approximately 2000 people
Wood imports from Russia have stopped
- new wood market equilibrium to the Baltic rim
Finland
-
Total annual industry wood imports from Russia were approximately 8m m3
-
New balance to be achieved around the Baltic rim through increased domestic sourcing and other imports
UPM
-
Imported less than 10% of its wood sourcing to Finland from Russia
-
Strong position in the Finnish wood market
-
Alternative imports sources for the transition phase
-
Increased share of softwood pulp in the production mix, ahead of the start of the UPM Paso de los Toros mill
Finland represents leading edge in sustainable forest management
|
|
|
milj. m3
|
Finnish forest growth and withdrawal
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
Growth
|
|
|
80
|
|
1968
|
2018
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
Forest growth doubled
|
40
|
|
in 50 years despite increased use
|
|
|
Roundwood harvesting and natural loss
|
through combination of modern forestry
|
|
20
|
|
practices and conservation
|
|
|
|
Standing stock in Finland increased
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
from 1.5bn m3 to 2.5bn m3
|
|
Source: Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke)
|
|
|
