UPM Kymmene Oyj : 05 EnergyTransition and ValueCreation, Korpeinen September 2022

Tapio Korpeinen, CFO and Executive Vice President, UPM Energy
GHG emissions - where are we and how big is the remaining budget?
Global net emissions in 2019: 59 GtCO2-eq, of which CO2-FFI: 38 GtCO2 (FFI= Fossil fuels and industry)
Remaining carbon budget
500 GtCO2 to 1.5 degrees (50 % probability)
1150 GtCO2 to 2 degrees (67 % probability)
Source:IPCC AR6
2 | © UPM
Decarbonisation will require electrification: Nordic electricity demand expected to turn into an increasing trend
Sources: National statistics and climate and energy strategies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 | © UPM
Natural gas price high and volatile - Europe fears that Russian gas is not available during winter
4 | © UPM
Monthly realized electricity prices Finland, Nordic system, Germany
Monthly electricity spot price, EUR/MWh
Source: Nord Pool Spot
5 | © UPM
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.