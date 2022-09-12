Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. UPM-Kymmene Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
2022-09-12
34.63 EUR   +1.48%
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 01 UPM Forest and Energy webcast intro, Mikkola September 2022
PU
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 02 Climate Change and Forestry, Lundgren September 2022
PU
10:40aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : 03 UPM Plantations, Tahvanainen September 2022
PU
UPM Kymmene Oyj : 05 EnergyTransition and ValueCreation, Korpeinen September 2022

09/12/2022 | 10:40am EDT
UPM in energy transition

Tapio Korpeinen, CFO and Executive Vice President, UPM Energy

GHG emissions - where are we and how big is the remaining budget?

Global net emissions in 2019: 59 GtCO2-eq, of which CO2-FFI: 38 GtCO2 (FFI= Fossil fuels and industry)

Remaining carbon budget

500 GtCO2 to 1.5 degrees (50 % probability)

1150 GtCO2 to 2 degrees (67 % probability)

Source:IPCC AR6

2 | © UPM

Decarbonisation will require electrification: Nordic electricity demand expected to turn into an increasing trend

Finnish electricity demand, TWh

Nordic electricity demand, TWh

125

600

500

100

TWh

TWh

400

75

300

Historical

Historical

Low carbon scenario

Low carbon scenario

50

200

2005

2010

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

2005

2010

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

Sources: National statistics and climate and energy strategies

3 | © UPM

Natural gas price high and volatile - Europe fears that Russian gas is not available during winter

Emission allowance

Natural gas

Coal

EUA front year, €/tCO2

TTF front month, EUR/MWh

API2 front month, USD/t

100

350

80

300

250

60

200

40

150

100

20

50

0

1.10.21

1.10.22

0

1.1.21

1.4.21

1.7.21

1.1.22

1.4.22

1.7.22

1.1.23

500

400

300

200

100

1.10.21

1.10.22

0

1.1.21

1.4.21

1.7.21

1.1.22

1.4.22

1.7.22

1.1.23

1.1.21

1.4.21

1.7.21

1.10.21

1.1.22

1.4.22

1.7.22

1.10.22

1.1.23

Source:ICE

4 | © UPM

Monthly realized electricity prices Finland, Nordic system, Germany

Monthly electricity spot price, EUR/MWh

Source: Nord Pool Spot

5 | © UPM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
