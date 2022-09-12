UPM Kymmene Oyj : 05 EnergyTransition and ValueCreation, Korpeinen September 2022

GHG emissions - where are we and how big is the remaining budget?

Global net emissions in 2019: 59 GtCO2-eq, of which CO2-FFI: 38 GtCO2 (FFI= Fossil fuels and industry)

Remaining carbon budget

500 GtCO2 to 1.5 degrees (50 % probability)

1150 GtCO2 to 2 degrees (67 % probability)

Source:IPCC AR6

