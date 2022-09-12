Advanced search
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
2022-09-12
34.63 EUR   +1.48%
UPM Kymmene Oyj : 06 Regulation, Sundman September 2022

09/12/2022
Regulation

Stefan Sundman, Vice President, Public Affairs

EU energy agenda

Emergency measures on gas and electricity

  • Measures to increase storage levels and curb consumption
  • Opportunities to cut high prices and intervene on markets
  • Opportunities to support certain consumers

RE Power EU

  • Significant efforts to reduce dependence on Russia
  • Calls for higher ambition in energy policies
  • Creates further boost to renewables and hydrogen

Fit for 55: setting 2030 targets and pathway to carbon neutrality by 2050

  • Renewable Energy Directive, Emission Trading Scheme, LULUCF, Energy Taxation, ReFuel EU Aviation, Fuel EU Maritime, etc.

EU's Hydrogen Policies

  • Hydrogen is essential energy carrier to enable necessary energy transition
  • Increased targets and mandates to boost uptake of H2
  • Financing available

2 | © UPM

EU energy crisis potential mitigation efforts contain several initiatives, divided views and challenge of implementation

Gas markets

  • Russian deliveries have been heavily reduced
  • Gas storage requirements set on all member states
  • Discussion on decoupling / limiting the impact of the price of gas on the price of electricity
    • Capping price for electricity producers
    • Capping price on imported gas
    • Excluding gas-based electricity production from merit order

EU sanctions and Russian response

Physical electricity markets

  • Coordinated demand reduction measures for electricity
  • Discussion on temporarily capping the electricity price earned by inframarginal generators and use the collected money as support
  • Discussion on impact of the EU ETS system and opportunity to release more allowances to the market

Financial electricity markets

  • Immediate credit line support for market participants experiencing very high margin calls
  • Discussion on modifying temporarily the regulatory requirements for collateral in electricity trading including revisiting automatic price ceilings adjustments
  • COAL: Import ban on coal and other fossil fuels as of August 10, 2022
  • OIL: Import ban on crude oil (Jan 2023) and certain petroleum products (March 2023)
  • GAS: No EU agreement, Russia has cut export to several EU countries
  • ELECTRICITY: No EU agreement, Russia has cut electricity export to neighbouring countries

3 | © UPM

FORESTS and BIODIVERSITY

Renewable Energy Directive

  • Targets to increase share of all renewables
  • Sustainability criteria for biomass in energy use
  • Criteria and mandate for advanced biofuels

LULUCF directive

  • Climate targets for land-use sector in each member state
  • Role of forests acting as a carbon sink

Forest degradation regulation,

Nature restoration regulation

  • Forest management practices
  • Biodiversity requirements and implementation

4 | © UPM

UPM key messages

Carbon

Energy market

Transport

Industry

Forests & biomass

Circular bioeconomy offers a sustainable alternative to fossil economy. UPM is committed to stringent climate policy. ETS main tool in reducing emissions.

Carbon leakage measures are continuously needed to secure global competitiveness.

Current electricity markets function and have ensured continuous demand-supply balance. Investments in hydrogen must have a technology-neutral approach.

Adequate electricity supply and transmission are needed to enable electrification.

Competitiveness of sectors impacted by higher logistics costs must be recognised. Global solutions preferred in maritime transport.

UPM welcomes EU's high ambition on advanced biofuels and e-fuels.

Green growth should be enabled instead of capping energy consumption.

New policies should not penalise early movers, that have taken action to reduce emissions. Policies targeting industry must consider risk of carbon leakage and recognise competition.

EU should recognise the role of sustainable forest management in enabling green growth. Policies must recognise social, ecological and economic benefits of forestry and the industry. Forest policy has to remain a national competence as local conditions vary significantly.

5 | © UPM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
