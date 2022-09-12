UPM Kymmene Oyj : 06 Regulation, Sundman September 2022

Circular bioeconomy offers a sustainable alternative to fossil economy. UPM is committed to stringent climate policy. ETS main tool in reducing emissions.

Carbon leakage measures are continuously needed to secure global competitiveness.

Current electricity markets function and have ensured continuous demand-supply balance. Investments in hydrogen must have a technology-neutral approach.

Adequate electricity supply and transmission are needed to enable electrification.

Competitiveness of sectors impacted by higher logistics costs must be recognised. Global solutions preferred in maritime transport.

UPM welcomes EU's high ambition on advanced biofuels and e-fuels.

Green growth should be enabled instead of capping energy consumption.

New policies should not penalise early movers, that have taken action to reduce emissions. Policies targeting industry must consider risk of carbon leakage and recognise competition.

EU should recognise the role of sustainable forest management in enabling green growth. Policies must recognise social, ecological and economic benefits of forestry and the industry. Forest policy has to remain a national competence as local conditions vary significantly.