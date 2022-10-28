Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. UPM-Kymmene Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:49 2022-10-28 am EDT
34.73 EUR   -1.91%
04:13aUpm Kymmene Oyj : Investor Presentation - October 2022
PU
10/25Transcript : UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
10/25UPM's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UPM Kymmene Oyj : Investor Presentation - October 2022

10/28/2022 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WE CREATE

  1. FUTURE BEYOND FOSSILS

Investor presentation

October 2022

1 | © UPM

This is UPM

SALES 2021

EUR 9.8 BILLION

Wood-based

BUSINESS AREAS:

raw materials

UPM FIBRES

UPM ENERGY

UPM RAFLATAC

UPM SPECIALTY PAPERS

UPM COMMUNICATION PAPERS

Low-carbon

​UPM PLYWOOD

energy

OTHER BUSINESSES

54

RENEWABLE AND RECYCLABLE

11,400

PRODUCS FOR:

production

customers

plants

PACKAGING​

COMMUNICATION ​

LABELLING​

TISSUE AND

HYGIENE PRODUCTS​

TRANSPORTATION​

17,000

MANUFACTURING​

200

ELECTRIFICATION​

employees in

BIOPLASTICS​

million end-users

CONSTRUCTION

46 countries

BIOMEDICALS

globally

2 | © UPM

Our businesses

UPM Pulp

A versatile range of chemical pulp for many growing end uses

UPM Raflatac

Self-adhesive label materials for promotion, information and functional labelling

UPM Biofuels

Wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha

UPM Timber

Certified sawn timber

UPM Specialty Papers

Labelling materials, release base papers, flexible packaging papers, office and graphic papers

UPM

Biochemicals

Glycols, lignin products, renewable functional fillers

UPM Forest

Sourcing wood raw material for sustainable and recyclable products

UPM Communication Papers

Magazine paper, newsprint and fine papers for a wide range of end uses

UPM Biomedicals

Wood-based biomedical products for medical and life science applications

UPM Energy

Low-emission electricity generation of hydro, nuclear and thermal power

UPM Plywood

Plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring and LNG shipbuilding

UPM Biocomposites

UPM ProFi decking materials and

UPM Formi composite material

3 | © UPM

Biofore strategy

Biofore strategy drives our transformation as a bioeconomy frontrunner.

We seek sustainable growth by enabling our customers and consumers to make more sustainable choices.

High performance, innovations and world-leading responsibility are the cornerstones. We create a future beyond fossils.

  1. FUTURE BEYOND FOSSILS

GROWTH

  • We respond to megatrends and meet customers' changing needs
    • Creating new markets and enabling sustainable choices

PERFORMANCE

INNOVATION

RESPONSIBILITY

• Continuous improvement

• Creating new business and

• Renewable & sustainable solutions

• Agile operating model

competitive advantage

• Responsible operations

• Replacing fossils with biomaterials

and value chain

PORTFOLIO

    • Effective capital allocation
  • Investing in businesses with strong long-term fundamentals for growth and high barriers to entry

VALUES

Trust and be trusted

Achieve together

Renew with courage

4 | © UPM

Long-term value creation driven by our spearheads for growth

SPECIALITY

FIBRES

PACKAGING

BIOREFINING

MATERIALS

Biofuels Biochemicals

Label

Specialty

Forests Pulp

Biomedicals Biocomposites

materials

papers

Communication papers

Plywood

Energy

5 | © UPM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
04:13aUpm Kymmene Oyj : Investor Presentation - October 2022
PU
10/25Transcript : UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
10/25UPM's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2023
GL
10/25UPM's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2023
AQ
10/25UPM-Kymmene's New Pulp Mill In Uruguay Set To Start Production In 2023
MT
10/25Finnish Paper Mills Group UPM-Kymmene Expects Higher FY22 EBIT
MT
10/25Finland's UPM confirms Uruguay pulp mill Q1 startup
RE
10/25Upm Interim Report Q3 2022 : UPM delivers all-time high quarterly results with excellent p..
GL
10/25Upm Interim Report Q3 2022 : UPM delivers all-time high quarterly results with excellent p..
AQ
10/25UPM-Kymmene Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 178 M 12 187 M 12 187 M
Net income 2022 1 590 M 1 591 M 1 591 M
Net Debt 2022 2 742 M 2 744 M 2 744 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 18 880 M 18 893 M 18 893 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 17 601
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Duration : Period :
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 35,40 €
Average target price 37,62 €
Spread / Average Target 6,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jussi Pesonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Winfried Schaur Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ5.80%18 893
SUZANO S.A.-12.16%12 936
STORA ENSO OYJ-12.48%11 126
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-10.61%9 056
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-3.11%6 215
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.4.34%3 959