UPM Kymmene Oyj : Investor Presentation - October 2022

WE CREATE
Investor presentation
October 2022
1 | © UPM
This is UPM
SALES 2021
EUR 9.8 BILLION
Wood-based
BUSINESS AREAS:
raw materials
UPM FIBRES
UPM ENERGY
UPM RAFLATAC
UPM SPECIALTY PAPERS
UPM COMMUNICATION PAPERS
Low-carbon
UPM PLYWOOD
energy
OTHER BUSINESSES
54
RENEWABLE AND RECYCLABLE
11,400
PRODUCS FOR:
production
customers
plants
PACKAGING
COMMUNICATION
LABELLING
TISSUE AND
HYGIENE PRODUCTS
TRANSPORTATION
17,000
MANUFACTURING
200
ELECTRIFICATION
employees in
BIOPLASTICS
million end-users
CONSTRUCTION
46 countries
BIOMEDICALS
globally
2 | © UPM
Our businesses
UPM Pulp
A versatile range of chemical pulp for many growing end uses
UPM Raflatac
Self-adhesive label materials for promotion, information and functional labelling
UPM Biofuels
Wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha
UPM Timber
Certified sawn timber
UPM Specialty Papers
Labelling materials, release base papers, flexible packaging papers, office and graphic papers
UPM
Biochemicals
Glycols, lignin products, renewable functional fillers
UPM Forest
Sourcing wood raw material for sustainable and recyclable products
UPM Communication Papers
Magazine paper, newsprint and fine papers for a wide range of end uses
UPM Biomedicals
Wood-based biomedical products for medical and life science applications
UPM Energy
Low-emission electricity generation of hydro, nuclear and thermal power
UPM Plywood
Plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring and LNG shipbuilding
UPM Biocomposites
UPM ProFi decking materials and
UPM Formi composite material
3 | © UPM
Biofore strategy
Biofore strategy drives our transformation as a bioeconomy frontrunner.
We seek sustainable growth by enabling our customers and consumers to make more sustainable choices.
High performance, innovations and world-leading responsibility are the cornerstones. We create a future beyond fossils.
GROWTH
PERFORMANCE
INNOVATION
RESPONSIBILITY
• Continuous improvement
• Creating new business and
• Renewable & sustainable solutions
• Agile operating model
competitive advantage
• Responsible operations
• Replacing fossils with biomaterials
and value chain
PORTFOLIO
VALUES
Trust and be trusted
Achieve together
Renew with courage
4 | © UPM
Long-term value creation driven by our spearheads for growth
SPECIALITY
FIBRES
PACKAGING
BIOREFINING
MATERIALS
Biofuels Biochemicals
Label
Specialty
Forests Pulp
Biomedicals Biocomposites
materials
papers
Communication papers
Plywood
Energy
5 | © UPM
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:12:04 UTC.