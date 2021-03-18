Log in
UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
UPM Kymmene Oyj : Raflatac receives recycled content certification for its PET PCR labeling materials sold in the U.S.

03/18/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
UPM Raflatac's revolutionary Vanish PCR plastic labeling materials for the U.S. market have been independently certified by SCS Global Services as featuring at least 90 percent post-consumer recycled content (PCR) in both the face and liner.

The UPM Raflatac Vanish™ PCR range of clear, white and silver PET films label materials enables brands to maximize eye-catching visuals with more sustainable labels that support the circular economy. Ideal for food, beverage, or personal care end-uses, these thin yet robust products use less raw material compared to other standard clear-on-clear products. Vanish PCR is the only clear-on-clear labeling solution on the market that incorporates recycled content, featuring PET face and liners made from 90 percent post-consumer recycled content. The recycled content in all of the UPM Raflatac 1.2 mil and 0.92 mil face and liner label materials have been verified in accordance with SCS Global Services' Recycled Content Standard.

For UPM Raflatac, responsible sourcing is a cornerstone of its operations. One important measure in ensuring the responsible origin of raw material is to use external verification, such as for recycled material. UPM Raflatac works with various partners for these verifications, with SCS Global Services selected to evaluate its PET labeling materials. SCS Recycled Content Certification, as represented by the SCS Kingfisher certification mark, is a visual expression of a proven commitment to sustainability through environmental stewardship, responsible resource management and diversion of materials from the waste stream.

'We are honored that our Vanish PCR range of sustainable labeling materials and PET PCR liners sold in the U.S. were awarded the SCS Kingfisher certification mark for recycled content,' says Gabrielle Whittaker, Director, Films & Specials Business Americas, UPM Raflatac. 'Brands looking to incorporate more recycled content in their packaging materials can be confident that when selecting materials from our Vanish PCR portfolio as well as those with PET PCR liners that they are promoting the circular economy and moving to a future beyond fossils.'

Vanish PCR is part of the UPM Raflatac SmartChoice™ portfolio of products, which enables brands to make material selections using solutions that keep the materials in use for as long as possible. From plant-based materials to solvent-free adhesives and certified papers, SmartChoice label materials are designed to ensure consumer safety, reduce material usage, increase downgauging and promote the use of PCR and renewable materials.

Click here for more information about SCS Recycled Content-certified UPM Raflatac Vanish PCR.

To download photos, please click here.

For more information, please contact:

Scott Sowers
Senior Communications Specialist, UPM Raflatac
Mon-Fri 8.00-15.00 ET
tel. +1 828-275-7261
scott.sowers@upmraflatac.com

UPM Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM Raflatac
UPM Raflatac is leading in sustainable labeling through our innovative self-adhesive label materials and services. We offer high-quality paper and film label stock for branding and promotion, informational labels, and labels with functionality. We operate a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices. Our company employs around 3,000 people and made sales of EUR 1.6 billion (USD 1.9 billion) in 2020. UPM Raflatac is part of UPM. Find out how we are labeling a smarter future beyond fossils at www.upmraflatac.com.

Follow UPM Raflatac on Twitter|LinkedIn|Facebook|YouTube| Instagram


Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
