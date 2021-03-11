UPM Kymmene Oyj : Toshiba and UPM Raflatac join forces to bring out a perfectly matched linerless printing experience

Toshiba and UPM Raflatac are pleased to announce they have entered into a European-wide collaboration. By joining forces, the companies are creating a compelling linerless print solution with Toshiba's latest linerless printer technology and UPM Raflatac's high performance linerless OptiCut™ label portfolio.



Through this collaboration, Toshiba and UPM Raflatac will provide a ready-to-use solution for linerless printing. Their customers can now take advantage of the tested and approved combination of Toshiba's BV420D-GL linerless printer and UPM Raflatac's OptiCut linerless label material to have a perfectly matched printing experience.

With e-commerce being one of the fastest-growing sectors, the need for efficient and reliable processes to ensure all shipments are labeled correctly is increasing. The Toshiba-UPM Raflatac collaboration brings together deep technological know-how and expertise that support clients by creating sophisticated print applications for them.

'E-commerce business is requesting flexible, efficient and sustainable solutions,' says Angel de Juan, General Manager, Auto ID Europe. 'By partnering with UPM Raflatac we are able to offer our European customers a global linerless portfolio which is a perfect match with our newly launched linerless printer.'

'We have designed our OptiCut linerless label material range to meet the strictest efficiency requirements. It delivers clean cutting performance on the printer and an excellent adhesion on the package. Our OptiCut label materials and Toshiba linerless printers together have been proven to provide an excellent printing experience benefitting our clients,' says Jon Lenck, Director, New and Emerging Technologies, UPM Raflatac.

