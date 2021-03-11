Log in
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
UPM Kymmene Oyj : Toshiba and UPM Raflatac join forces to bring out a perfectly matched linerless printing experience

03/11/2021 | 03:04am EST
Toshiba and UPM Raflatac are pleased to announce they have entered into a European-wide collaboration. By joining forces, the companies are creating a compelling linerless print solution with Toshiba's latest linerless printer technology and UPM Raflatac's high performance linerless OptiCut™ label portfolio.

Through this collaboration, Toshiba and UPM Raflatac will provide a ready-to-use solution for linerless printing. Their customers can now take advantage of the tested and approved combination of Toshiba's BV420D-GL linerless printer and UPM Raflatac's OptiCut linerless label material to have a perfectly matched printing experience.

With e-commerce being one of the fastest-growing sectors, the need for efficient and reliable processes to ensure all shipments are labeled correctly is increasing. The Toshiba-UPM Raflatac collaboration brings together deep technological know-how and expertise that support clients by creating sophisticated print applications for them.

'E-commerce business is requesting flexible, efficient and sustainable solutions,' says Angel de Juan, General Manager, Auto ID Europe. 'By partnering with UPM Raflatac we are able to offer our European customers a global linerless portfolio which is a perfect match with our newly launched linerless printer.'

'We have designed our OptiCut linerless label material range to meet the strictest efficiency requirements. It delivers clean cutting performance on the printer and an excellent adhesion on the package. Our OptiCut label materials and Toshiba linerless printers together have been proven to provide an excellent printing experience benefitting our clients,' says Jon Lenck, Director, New and Emerging Technologies, UPM Raflatac.

Link to images: https://materialhub.upm.com/l/cgLctNSt7W_X

For further information please contact:
Angel de Juan, General Manager, Auto-ID Europe, Toshiba Tec, angel.dejuan@toshibatec-tsis.com
Media contacts coordinated by Heli Aalto, Senior Manager, Communications, UPM Raflatac, tel. +358 2041 50699 or heli.aalto@upm.com

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM Raflatac
UPM Raflatac is leading in sustainable labeling through our innovative self-adhesive label materials and services. We offer high-quality paper and film label stock for branding and promotion, informational labels, and labels with functionality. We operate a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices. Our company employs around 3,000 people and made sales of EUR 1.6 billion (USD 1.9 billion) in 2020. UPM Raflatac is part of UPM. Find out how we are labeling a smarter future beyond fossils at www.upmraflatac.com.

Follow UPM Raflatac on Twitter|LinkedIn|Facebook|YouTube | Instagram

About Toshiba Tec
Toshiba Tec Corporation is part of the Toshiba Group, active in various high-tech industrial sectors. Toshiba Tec Corporation is a leading provider of information technology products with many applications in industry, logistics, commerce, healthcare and services. With headquarters in Japan and over 80 subsidiaries worldwide, Toshiba Tec Corporation helps organisations transform the way they create, record, share, manage and display information.

Toshiba Tec Germany Imaging Systems GmbH is part of the globally operating Toshiba Tec Corporation. The product range includes printers and multifunctional systems and effective document management software solutions. Innovative digital signage solutions and label printers with a wide-range of industrial, logistics, trade healthcare and service sector applications round off the product range. Toshiba Tec Germany Imaging Systems GmbH's HQ is in Neuss, Germany, where European business activities are managed and coordinated.

Further information is available at www.toshibatec.eu.

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 08:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
