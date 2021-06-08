Log in
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
UPM Kymmene Oyj : has completed employee consultation process in Finland

06/08/2021 | 05:37am EDT
UPM has completed the employee consultation process in Finland started in April. The company will improve efficiency in global functions by reorganising and streamlining the operations. As a result, the number of employments in Finland will decrease by 28. In Germany and Austria, the process is still on-going.

UPM provides support for employees who are affected by the reductions. It includes outplacement services and training opportunities that support re-employment of the affected employees.

In 2020, the company decreased fixed and variable costs in different businesses and functions. Earlier this year, UPM completed the employee consultation process in UPM Timber to improve profitability and strengthen competitiveness.

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 159 M 11 155 M 11 155 M
Net income 2021 968 M 1 178 M 1 178 M
Net Debt 2021 1 517 M 1 847 M 1 847 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 16 981 M 20 711 M 20 683 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 17 670
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jussi Pesonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Jyrki Ovaska Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ4.50%20 711
SUZANO S.A.1.64%15 907
STORA ENSO OYJ-4.99%14 725
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-5.27%11 571
SCG PACKAGING36.14%7 772
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-2.26%7 707