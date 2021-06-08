UPM Kymmene Oyj : has completed employee consultation process in Finland

UPM has completed the employee consultation process in Finland started in April. The company will improve efficiency in global functions by reorganising and streamlining the operations. As a result, the number of employments in Finland will decrease by 28. In Germany and Austria, the process is still on-going.



UPM provides support for employees who are affected by the reductions. It includes outplacement services and training opportunities that support re-employment of the affected employees.

In 2020, the company decreased fixed and variable costs in different businesses and functions. Earlier this year, UPM completed the employee consultation process in UPM Timber to improve profitability and strengthen competitiveness.

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils