Equities UPM FI0009005987
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09:35:16 2023-07-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|29.73 EUR
|+3.59%
|+3.31%
|-15.12%
|03:20pm
|UPM-KYMMENE : Poor Q2 results; but the stock remains a quality sector-play
|12:15pm
|Transcript : UPM-Kymmene Oyj, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2023
|CI
UPM-KYMMENE : Poor Q2 results; but the stock remains a quality sector-play
Today at 09:20 am
Latest news about UPM-Kymmene Oyj
UPM-Kymmene Oyj is one of the world's leading paper producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - papers (53%): magazine papers (worldwide No. 1 producer), fine and special paper (No. 1 in Europe; coated and glazed fine papers, packaging papers, letter-head paper, envelopes) and newspaper papers (No. 2 in Europe); - pulp and timber products (21.9%): pulp, sawn timber and plywood; - processed products (16.9%): adhesive labels, packaging (for the paper, steel and wood industries), silicon papers for the hygiene products, etc.; - other (8.2%): primarily electricity production from renewable energy. At the end of 2022, the group had 55 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (8.3%), Germany (17.3%), the United Kingdom (5.8%), France (4.3%), Poland (3.4%), Austria (1.7%), Europe (20.7%), the United States (13.8%), China (9.9%) and other (14.8%).
06:15am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
28.70EUR
Average target price
34.31EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.54%
