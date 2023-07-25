UPM-KYMMENE : Poor Q2 results; but the stock remains a quality sector-play

  1. Markets
Transcript : UPM-Kymmene Oyj, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2023

Latest news about UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Transcript : UPM-Kymmene Oyj, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2023 CI
Upm-Kymmene Oyj Provides Earnings Outlook for the Second Half and Full-Year 2023 CI
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Europe Materials ETF Market Gains Momentum with 1.37% Performance TI
UPM Decides to Close 485,000 Tonnes of Graphic Paper Capacity in Europe CI
UPM-Kymmene Shuts Down Paper Machines in Germany, Austria MT
Europe Materials ETFs Experience Negative Performance on June 20, 2023 TI
EU closes antitrust probe in wood pulp sector for lack of evidence RE
EU antitrust regulators close investigation into wood pulp makers RE
Upm-Kymmene Oyj Appoints Petri Hakanen as Senior Vice President Technology, Effective 1 August 2023 CI
Upm-Kymmene in Talks With Employees for Temporary Layoffs at Finnish Plant MT
UPM-Kymmene Cuts FY23 Outlook as Destocking Hits Volume Recovery MT
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023 CI
UPM-KYMMENE : Weak Q1 23 results; but still our top-pick Alphavalue
Swedish forestry firm SCA beats Q1 profit forecasts RE
UPM-KYMMENE : Weak Q1 23 results; but still our top-pick Alphavalue
Transcript : UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2023 CI
UPM-Kymmene Forecasts Better Delivery Volumes in FY23; Interim Demand to Remain Weak MT
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
UPM-Kymmene's New Pulp Mill Starts Operations in Uruguay MT
Finland's UPM says Uruguay pulp mill gets green light RE
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend FA
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Announces Management Appointments CI

UPM-Kymmene Oyj is one of the world's leading paper producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - papers (53%): magazine papers (worldwide No. 1 producer), fine and special paper (No. 1 in Europe; coated and glazed fine papers, packaging papers, letter-head paper, envelopes) and newspaper papers (No. 2 in Europe); - pulp and timber products (21.9%): pulp, sawn timber and plywood; - processed products (16.9%): adhesive labels, packaging (for the paper, steel and wood industries), silicon papers for the hygiene products, etc.; - other (8.2%): primarily electricity production from renewable energy. At the end of 2022, the group had 55 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (8.3%), Germany (17.3%), the United Kingdom (5.8%), France (4.3%), Poland (3.4%), Austria (1.7%), Europe (20.7%), the United States (13.8%), China (9.9%) and other (14.8%).
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
28.70EUR
Average target price
34.31EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.54%
Sector Other Paper Products

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Chart Analysis UPM-Kymmene Oyj
-14.89% 16 949 M $
SUZANO S.A.
Chart Analysis Suzano S.A.
-5.89% 12 084 M $
STORA ENSO OYJ
Chart Analysis Stora Enso Oyj
-17.19% 9 019 M $
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Chart Analysis Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
+3.64% 8 907 M $
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Holmen AB (publ)
-4.08% 6 042 M $
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.
Chart Analysis Empresas CMPC S.A.
+15.19% 4 935 M $
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Oji Holdings Corporation
+3.88% 3 866 M $
METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Chart Analysis Metsä Board Oyj
-15.92% 2 863 M $
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Chart Analysis The Navigator Company
-9.09% 2 438 M $
XIANHE CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Xianhe Co.,Ltd.
-29.27% 2 117 M $
