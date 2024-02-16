UPM-Kymmene Oyj is one of the world's leading paper producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - papers (53%): magazine papers (worldwide No. 1 producer), fine and special paper (No. 1 in Europe; coated and glazed fine papers, packaging papers, letter-head paper, envelopes) and newspaper papers (No. 2 in Europe); - pulp and timber products (21.9%): pulp, sawn timber and plywood; - processed products (16.9%): adhesive labels, packaging (for the paper, steel and wood industries), silicon papers for the hygiene products, etc.; - other (8.2%): primarily electricity production from renewable energy. At the end of 2022, the group had 55 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (8.3%), Germany (17.3%), the United Kingdom (5.8%), France (4.3%), Poland (3.4%), Austria (1.7%), Europe (20.7%), the United States (13.8%), China (9.9%) and other (14.8%).

Sector Paper Products