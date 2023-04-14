Advanced search
    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
2023-04-14
29.09 EUR   -1.76%
UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill begins operations
GL
05:15pUPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill begins operations
AQ
04/13UPM-KYMMENE OYJ : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill begins operations

04/14/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
(UPM, Helsinki, 15 April 2023 at 00:15 EEST) – UPM has received the final operating authorization for its new UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill from the environmental authorities. The start-up of the mill commences immediately, and first customer deliveries are expected to ship in May.

The mill has gone through a comprehensive and thorough permitting process. Uruguayan environmental authority has monitored the construction of the mill on site throughout the project. The operating authorization process has included several inspections by the authorities, as well as third party audits by industry experts. UPM has an extensive environmental monitoring programme covering water and biota, air, soil, noise, and socio-economic aspects.

Through the growth investment, UPM and its subcontractors will create 4,000 new jobs through the value chain, as well as approximately 6,000 induced jobs and a 2% increase in GDP for the Uruguay economy.

For further information please contact:
Saara Tahvanainen, VP Stakeholder Relations, UPM Fibres, tel +358 40 5890023

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


Financials
Sales 2023 12 553 M 13 798 M 13 798 M
Net income 2023 1 487 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
Net Debt 2023 1 735 M 1 907 M 1 907 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 5,41%
Capitalization 15 514 M 17 053 M 17 053 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 16 978
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Duration : Period :
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 29,09 €
Average target price 37,32 €
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jussi Pesonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Winfried Schaur Executive Vice President-Technology
Kim Wahl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-15.23%17 453
SUZANO S.A.-12.52%11 026
STORA ENSO OYJ-11.44%10 345
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA0.68%9 092
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-4.06%6 353
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-5.36%4 205
