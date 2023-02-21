Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Uponor Oyj
  News
  Summary
    UPONOR   FI0009002158

UPONOR OYJ

(UPONOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:35:03 2023-02-21 am EST
18.19 EUR   +0.92%
03:30aUponor Corporation – Managers' Transactions : Michael Rauterkus has received Uponor's shares related to share-based incentive plan
AQ
03:01aChange in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares
GL
03:00aChange in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Change in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares

02/21/2023 | 03:01am EST
Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 21 February 2023 at 10:00 am EET

Change in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares

Uponor Corporation has assigned a total of 124,016 shares to 30 key employees of its long-term share-based incentive plan, as the company announced on 15 February 2023.

The handover date for the shares was 20 February 2023. After the transfer, Uponor Corporation holds 406,934 of its own shares.

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 4,000 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America.

In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


Financials
Sales 2022 1 334 M 1 425 M 1 425 M
Net income 2022 88,1 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
Net cash 2022 5,37 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 1 310 M 1 400 M 1 400 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 055
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart UPONOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Uponor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPONOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,02 €
Average target price 18,33 €
Spread / Average Target 1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Rauterkus President & Chief Executive Officer
Markus Melkko Chief Financial Officer
Annika Paasikivi Chairman
Thomas Fuhr Chief Technology Officer
Markus Lengauer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPONOR OYJ8.49%1 400
GEBERIT AG18.07%19 233
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.13.61%7 565
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.19.73%5 863
ASTRAL LIMITED-3.25%4 628
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED13.01%3 647