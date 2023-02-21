Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 21 February 2023 at 10:00 am EET

Change in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares

Uponor Corporation has assigned a total of 124,016 shares to 30 key employees of its long-term share-based incentive plan, as the company announced on 15 February 2023.

The handover date for the shares was 20 February 2023. After the transfer, Uponor Corporation holds 406,934 of its own shares.

Further information:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief

Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 4,000 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America.

In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com