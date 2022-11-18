Uponor Corporation, Investor news, 18 November 2022 at 09:30 am EET

Evidence of a data breach resulting from the ransomware attack on Uponor – the company is making progress on operations recovery

On 5 November 2022, Uponor was subject to a ransomware attack, which impacted its operations in Europe and North America. The company took immediate action to investigate and remediate the situation.

Based on the investigations, Uponor has evidence of a data breach affecting Uponor’s employee, customer, and other partners’ data. According to Uponor’s current knowledge, the breached data has not been published to the public domain.

Regarding Uponor’s business, the company’s operations are still affected by the attack, but the company is making continuous progress on its recovery.

The company continues to analyse the situation and the extent of the implications of the attack with security professionals and is taking all necessary measures to restore the situation.

Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO of Uponor Corporation, comments:



“Since the ransomware attack, Uponor has been taking all possible measures to investigate the matter and to ensure the continuity of Uponor’s business.

Uponor takes information security and the cyber security attack extremely seriously. I want to thank our employees for all their efforts and our customers and partners for the strong support they have shown to Uponor.”

Uponor considers the ransomware attack and the data breach serious criminal acts. The company has reported the incident to the police and the data protection authorities. As the case is under police investigation, Uponor does not comment on the matter any further.

