Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Uponor Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPONOR   FI0009002158

UPONOR OYJ

(UPONOR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-11-17 am EST
14.96 EUR   -0.60%
02:30aEvidence of a data breach resulting from the ransomware attack on Uponor – the company is making progress on operations recovery
AQ
11/07Uponor's EU, North American Operations Hit by Ransomware Attack
MT
11/07Ransome attack affecting Uponor's operations
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evidence of a data breach resulting from the ransomware attack on Uponor – the company is making progress on operations recovery

11/18/2022 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Uponor Corporation, Investor news, 18 November 2022 at 09:30 am EET

Evidence of a data breach resulting from the ransomware attack on Uponor – the company is making progress on operations recovery

On 5 November 2022, Uponor was subject to a ransomware attack, which impacted its operations in Europe and North America. The company took immediate action to investigate and remediate the situation.

Based on the investigations, Uponor has evidence of a data breach affecting Uponor’s employee, customer, and other partners’ data. According to Uponor’s current knowledge, the breached data has not been published to the public domain.

Regarding Uponor’s business, the company’s operations are still affected by the attack, but the company is making continuous progress on its recovery.

The company continues to analyse the situation and the extent of the implications of the attack with security professionals and is taking all necessary measures to restore the situation.

Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO of Uponor Corporation, comments:

“Since the ransomware attack, Uponor has been taking all possible measures to investigate the matter and to ensure the continuity of Uponor’s business.

Uponor takes information security and the cyber security attack extremely seriously. I want to thank our employees for all their efforts and our customers and partners for the strong support they have shown to Uponor.”

Uponor considers the ransomware attack and the data breach serious criminal acts. The company has reported the incident to the police and the data protection authorities. As the case is under police investigation, Uponor does not comment on the matter any further.

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media

Uponor in brief
Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

 


All news about UPONOR OYJ
02:30aEvidence of a data breach resulting from the ransomware attack on Uponor – the co..
AQ
11/07Uponor's EU, North American Operations Hit by Ransomware Attack
MT
11/07Ransome attack affecting Uponor's operations
GL
11/07Ransome attack affecting Uponor's operations
AQ
11/04Transcript : Uponor Oyj, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
11/04Uponor Oyj : Infra to launch unique sustainable stormwater management solution, Stormwise
PU
11/04Finland's Uponor Names Chief Innovation Officer
MT
11/04Uponor Corporation appoints Torsten Meier as Chief Innovation Officer
GL
11/04Uponor Corporation appoints Torsten Meier as Chief Innovation Officer
AQ
11/04Uponor Corporation Appoints Torsten Meier as Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 442 M 1 489 M 1 489 M
Net income 2022 99,3 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 1 087 M 1 122 M 1 122 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 195
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart UPONOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Uponor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPONOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,96 €
Average target price 16,67 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Rauterkus President & Chief Executive Officer
Markus Melkko Chief Financial Officer
Annika Paasikivi Chairman
Thomas Fuhr Chief Technology Officer
Markus Lengauer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPONOR OYJ-28.56%1 122
GEBERIT AG-37.95%16 929
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-36.27%7 189
ASTRAL LIMITED-17.47%4 750
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-11.10%4 730
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.95%3 644