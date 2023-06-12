Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Uponor Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPONOR   FI0009002158

UPONOR OYJ

(UPONOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:57:17 2023-06-12 am EDT
29.41 EUR   +7.02%
08:34aGeorg Fischer makes rival bid for Finland's Uponor, driving up shares
RE
07:55aFlurry of European Companies Engaged in Acquisitions, Asset Sales Monday -- at a Glance
DJ
07:00aThe skip's party
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Georg Fischer makes rival bid for Finland's Uponor, driving up shares

06/12/2023 | 08:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss engineering group Georg Fischer AG is seen at its headquarters in Schaffhausen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group Georg Fischer (GF) on Monday made a rival offer for plumbing and heating systems maker Uponor, driving up the Finnish group's shares with a premium over a bid from Belgium's Aliaxis.

GF's offer of 28.85 euros per share valued Uponor at 2.1 billion euros ($2.26 billion), a 12% premium to Aliaxis' 25.75 euro bid, but the Finnish group's shares rose further to 29.38 euros, suggesting more bids may still come.

While GF could integrate Uponor even if only a narrow majority of shareholders accept the bid, the Swiss group would prefer owning 100% of the Finnish company, CEO Andreas Muller said.

"We intend ultimately to fully acquire Uponor, we would not assume having a minority investor such as Aliaxis," Muller told analysts attending a conference call.

Uponor's board, which had rejected the Aliaxis offer, said in a joint statement with GF that it recommended that shareholders accept the Swiss company's bid.

Some 36.9% of Uponor's shareholders had agreed to sell to Georg Fischer, including top owner Oras Invest with a stake of 25.7%, Uponor and GF said.

Through the combination agreement with GF, Uponor has committed to discussing any future competing offers with GF, and will ask the Swiss group to improve its bid before proceeding with any others.

"We are now committed to this combination with GF and we are also committed to not look for other options. We are now engaged in making this deal happen," said Hans Sohlstrom, an Uponor board member who leads the Finnish group's response to the bids.

Aliaxis, which holds a 20% stake in Uponor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uponor last month said the unsolicited offer from the Belgian group had drawn the attention of other potential bidders.

Shares in Uponor were up 6.9% at 1153 GMT, while GF shares rose 3.0%.

($1 = 0.9308 euros)

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Rashmi Aich and Nick Zieminski)

By Louise Rasmussen


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIAXIS SA -0.57% 34.6 Real-time Quote.2.37%
GEORG FISCHER AG 3.49% 63.8 Delayed Quote.8.92%
UPONOR OYJ 6.99% 29.4 Delayed Quote.65.44%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 329 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
Net income 2023 90,0 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
Net cash 2023 23,4 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,8x
Yield 2023 2,59%
Capitalization 2 001 M 2 152 M 2 152 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 864
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart UPONOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Uponor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPONOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,48 €
Average target price 26,33 €
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Rauterkus President & Chief Executive Officer
Markus Melkko Chief Financial Officer
Annika Paasikivi Chairman
Thomas Fuhr Chief Technology Officer
Markus Lengauer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPONOR OYJ65.44%2 152
GEBERIT AG11.73%17 928
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.28.91%8 382
ASTRAL LIMITED34.96%6 477
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-0.05%4 707
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED34.46%2 103
