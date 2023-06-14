Advanced search
    UPONOR   FI0009002158

UPONOR OYJ

(UPONOR)
Inside information: Uponor Corporation notes the announcement by Aliaxis S.A. regarding the withdrawal of its public tender offer for Uponor

06/14/2023 | 05:01am EDT
Uponor Corporation, Inside Information, 14 June 2023 at 12:00 am EEST
Inside information: Uponor Corporation notes the announcement by Aliaxis S.A. regarding the withdrawal of its public tender offer for Uponor

Uponor Corporation (“Uponor” or the “Company”) notes the announcement on 14 June 2023 by Aliaxis S.A. (“Aliaxis” or the “Offeror”) regarding the withdrawal of its public tender offer for Uponor.

As part of its M&A agenda, Aliaxis had identified Uponor as a potential addition to its portfolio and had, through its Finnish subsidiary Unari Holding Oy, announced on 22 May 2023 a voluntary all-cash public tender offer of EUR 25.75 per share to acquire Uponor (the “Tender Offer”).

Pursuant to applicable law and as stated in the announcement release regarding the Tender Offer published by the Offeror on 22 May 2023, if a competing public tender offer for shares in Uponor is announced by a third party, the Offeror has the right, among other things, to withdraw the Tender Offer.

Taking into account the announcement of Georg Fischer Ltd.’s competing public tender offer on 12 June 2023, the Offeror has today decided to withdraw its Tender Offer. Consequently, the Offeror will not publish a tender offer document regarding the Tender Offer or initiate the acceptance period thereunder. This decision does not limit Aliaxis’ right to consider making a new tender offer for shares in Uponor in the future. No decisions have been taken to either make or refrain from making a new tender offer at a later point in time.

Uponor Corporation

Hans Sohlström
Board member chairing the board ad hoc committee

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


