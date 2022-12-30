Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Uponor Oyj
  News
  Summary
    UPONOR   FI0009002158

UPONOR OYJ

(UPONOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:55 2022-12-30 am EST
16.85 EUR   +1.51%
Uponor Corporation : Managers' transactions – Oras Invest has acquired 497,829 Uponor shares
AQ
Uponor Corporation : Flagging notification - Shareholding of Oras Invest in Uponor has gone above the threshold of 25 per cent
GL
Uponor Corporation : Managers' transactions – Oras Invest has acquired 60,000 Uponor shares
GL
Uponor Corporation: Managers' transactions – Oras Invest has acquired 497,829 Uponor shares

12/30/2022 | 04:01am EST
Uponor Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 30 December 2022 at 11:00 am EET

Uponor Corporation: Managers’ transactionsOras Invest has acquired 497,829 Uponor shares

With reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Uponor has received a notification from Oras Invest Oy of transactions made on 27, 28 and 29 December 2022 with its financial instrument.

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oras Invest Oy
Position: Closely associated person
Issuer: Uponor Oyj
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Paasikivi, Annika
Position: Member of the Board
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-27
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Volume: 10,755
Average price: EUR 16.1784

Transactions have been executed as many smaller trades in various trading venues. Detailed information of the transactions is found in the attachment: FIVA27122022

Reference number: 22873/4/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-28
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Volume: 302,447
Average price: EUR 16.2000

Transactions have been executed as many smaller trades in various trading venues. Detailed information of the transactions is found in the attachment: FIVA28122022

Reference number: 22889/4/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-29
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Volume: 184,627
Average price: EUR 16.4121

Transactions have been executed as many smaller trades in various trading venues. Detailed information of the transactions is found in the attachment: FIVA29122022

Reference number: 22933/4/6
____________________________________________

Total acquisition of instrument after the transactions on 27, 28 and 29 December 2022: 497,829 shares

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 1 439 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net income 2022 103 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2022 1,78 M 1,89 M 1,89 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 1 206 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 195
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart UPONOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Uponor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPONOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,60 €
Average target price 16,67 €
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Rauterkus President & Chief Executive Officer
Markus Melkko Chief Financial Officer
Annika Paasikivi Chairman
Thomas Fuhr Chief Technology Officer
Markus Lengauer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPONOR OYJ-20.73%1 286
GEBERIT AG-40.89%16 463
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-39.12%6 866
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-12.34%4 817
ASTRAL LIMITED-13.88%4 773
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.21%3 200