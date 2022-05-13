Log in
Uponor Corporation Shareholders' Nomination Board composition
GL
Uponor Corporation Shareholders' Nomination Board composition
AQ
UPONOR OYJ : Enormous customer interest towards the world's first PEX Pipe based on renewable raw materials, introduced by Uponor
PU
Uponor Corporation Shareholders' Nomination Board composition

05/13/2022 | 09:11am EDT
Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 13 May 2022 at 16:10 EEST

Uponor Corporation Shareholders’ Nomination Board composition

The three largest shareholders who on 30 April preceding the general meeting are registered in the shareholders' register of the company, held by Euroclear Finland Ltd., and have the largest share of all the voting rights, shall have the right to appoint the members representing the shareholders to the Uponor Corporation Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The holdings of a shareholder, held in several funds or registers, who according to the Securities Market Act has an obligation to disclose changes in ownership (notified shareholdings), will be calculated together when counting the voting rights, if the shareholder so requests in writing to the Board of Directors, at the latest on 29 April preceding the general meeting.

As of 30 April 2022, the three largest shareholders have remained the same as last year and the following persons have been nominated to Uponor Corporation Shareholders’ Nomination Board: Ville Kivelä (Oras Invest Oy), Henrika Vikman (Nordea Funds Oy) and Hanna Kaskela (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company). Additionally, the Chair of the Board Annika Paasikivi will act as the expert member.

Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media

Uponor in brief
Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

 


Financials
Sales 2022 1 420 M 1 479 M 1 479 M
Net income 2022 112 M 116 M 116 M
Net cash 2022 5,78 M 6,02 M 6,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,82x
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 1 094 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 255
Free-Float 70,6%
