  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Uponor Oyj
  News
  Summary
    UPONOR   FI0009002158

UPONOR OYJ

(UPONOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:47 01/08/2022 BST
14.85 EUR   +1.16%
UPONOR CORPORATION – MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS : Michael Marchi
GL
UPONOR CORPORATION – MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS : Michael Marchi
AQ
UPONOR CORPORATION – MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS : Markus Lengauer
GL
Uponor Corporation – Managers' transactions: Johan Falk

08/01/2022 | 10:41am BST
Uponor Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 1 August 2022 at 12:40 EEST

Uponor Corporation Managers transactions: Johan Falk

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Falk, Carl Johan
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20220801101855_66
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-07-29
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1360 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1360 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

For further information, please contact:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations.  Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in some 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com



