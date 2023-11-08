Uponor Oyj(HLSE:UPONOR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Uponor Oyj is a Finland-based company that sells products for drinking water delivery, radiant heating and cooling. The Company's business activity are divided into three business segments: The Building Solutions segment, which provides heating and cooling solutions, lower energy requirement due to efficient technical building equipment, drinking water delivery solutions; The Solutions for infrastructure and technology segment, which provides energy solutions, municipal sewer, ventilation, gas, potable water, cable and telecom; and Innovation segment, which is monitoring water quality and linking the Internet of Things with intelligent monitoring and control point the way to a secure future. The Company operates in Europe and North America.