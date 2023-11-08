Uponor Oyj(HLSE:UPONOR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Uponor Oyj(HLSE:UPONOR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
November 08, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|28.02 EUR
|-1.41%
|-1.89%
|+68.69%
|Nov. 06
|Georg Fischer to Commence Subsequent Offer Period for Uponor Shares
|MT
|Nov. 02
|Georg Fischer Builds 92% Stake in Uponor Following Tender Offer
|MT
Uponor Oyj(HLSE:UPONOR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|28.02 EUR
|-1.41%
|-1.89%
|2 223 M $
|Georg Fischer to Commence Subsequent Offer Period for Uponor Shares
|MT
|Georg Fischer Builds 92% Stake in Uponor Following Tender Offer
|MT
|Georg Fischer AG (SWX:GF) completed the acquisition of 81.1% stake in Uponor Oyj from group of shareholders for ?1.7 billion.
|CI
|Uponor Shareholder Aliaxis Agrees Sale of 20% Stake to Georg Fischer
|MT
|Uponor Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Uponor Oyj Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Uponor Appoints Jonas Brennwald President of Building Solutions - Europe and Member of the Group Executive Committee
|CI
|Georg Fischer Gets EU Clearance for Proposed Takeover of Uponor
|MT
|Global markets live: Rio Tinto, Bank of America, J&J, Pfizer, Microsoft...
|Georg Fischer Builds Uponor Stake, Undertakings for 47% Shareholding
|MT
|Final dividend
|FA
|Georg Fischer Trims Tender Offer Price for Uponor Takeover on FY22 Dividend Payout
|MT
|Uponor Corporation Announces Second Dividend Instalment for the Financial Year 2022, Payable on 20 September 2023
|CI
|Finland's Uponor Consolidates 100% Stake in Uponor Infra Unit
|MT
|Georg Fischer Extends Offer Period for Uponor Takeover Amid Pending EU Commission Nod
|MT
|Uponor Oyj completed the acquisition of remaining 44.7% stake in Uponor Infra Oy from KWH-yhtymä Oy.
|CI
|Transcript : Uponor Oyj, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 20, 2023
|CI
|Uponor Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Uponor Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
|CI
|Georg Fischer Gets US Antitrust Clearance for Uponor Bid
|MT
|Switzerland's Georg Fischer Secures Nearly 6% Stake in Uponor Under Takeover Bid
|MT
|Georg Fischer to Launch Voluntary Cash Takeover Offer for Uponor
|MT
|Uponor Board Unanimously Recommends Georg Fischer Offer
|MT
|Belgium's Aliaxis Withdraws Tender Offer for Uponor
|MT
|Aliaxis SA (ENXTBR : 094124352) cancelled the offer to acquire remaining 95% stake in Uponor Oyj (HLSE : UPONOR) from Oras Invest Oy and others.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+68.69%
|2 223 M $
|+5.28%
|17 222 M $
|+36.57%
|8 711 M $
|+27.59%
|5 989 M $
|-22.54%
|3 601 M $
|-11.24%
|2 536 M $
|+27.53%
|1 882 M $
|-45.77%
|1 805 M $
|+2.54%
|1 409 M $
|-9.11%
|952 M $