Uponor Oyj : Infra to launch unique sustainable stormwater management solution, Stormwise

Uponor Corporation, Press release, 4 November 2022 at 09:00 am EET

Uponor Infra to launch unique sustainable stormwater management solution, Uponor Stormwise

Uponor Infra Oy is leading the way for sustainable infrastructure development

Uponor StormWise - the most comprehensive stormwater management solution on the market

Unique water treatment system that prevents pollution of water sources

Advanced systems for efficient flooding prevention

Includes Blue products with significant carbon footprint reduction

Uponor Stormwise is a sustainable stormwater management solution providing a complete system and expert advice to help urban designers and water network professionals prevent flooding and pollution of water sources.

A complete sustainable stormwater solution for each project

Uponor's long expertise and knowledge of manufacturing stormwater products and solutions have generated an extensive assortment, that is today the most comprehensive assortment, available on the market as a one-stop-shop solution of readily available products. For specific and demanding stormwater needs, Uponor's tailor-made solutions cover both stormwater quantity and quality management solutions.

Sustainable stormwater management solutions include Uponor Blue's sustainable products. With the help of Uponor IQ Blue pipes, the carbon footprint can be reduced by up to 70%.

Sustainable stormwater management minimizes the risk of flooding and prevents unnecessary renovation needs for the stormwater system. Stormwise solutions specially designed for stormwater treatment help prevent the pollution of rivers, lakes, and seas.

Expert advice to support stormwater project plans

To find the best suitable solution for each stormwater project that fits the purpose and the budget, Uponor experts provide the most trusted advice in the Nordics. Stormwater experts help to plan solutions thoroughly using the latest design technology. Urban designers and water network professionals have the support of Uponor's stormwater experts for consulting, dimensioning, and installation services.

Uponor Strormwise's offering includes Storm Adviser to support urban designers in finding the right product and its technical specifications for their project. Storm Adviser is an online self-service application that provides initial solution recommendations and detailed product information about different Uponor stormwater solutions and products.

"Stormwise and stormwater management are one of our strategic cornerstones for the upcoming years. We see that efficient, fit-to-purpose and budget stormwater management is essential for the future of society and urban development. Increasing rainfall and urbanization are the challenges we need to address. Uponor is the leading supplier to develop the solutions for these challenges", says Sebastian Bondestam, President of Uponor Infra.

