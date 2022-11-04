Advanced search
    UPONOR   FI0009002158

UPONOR OYJ

(UPONOR)
2022-11-03
13.48 EUR   +0.37%
Uponor Oyj : Infra to launch unique sustainable stormwater management solution, Stormwise
PU
02:17aFinland's Uponor Names Chief Innovation Officer
MT
02:06aUponor Corporation appoints Torsten Meier as Chief Innovation Officer
GL
Uponor Oyj : Infra to launch unique sustainable stormwater management solution, Stormwise

11/04/2022
Uponor Corporation, Press release, 4 November 2022 at 09:00 am EET

Uponor Infra to launch unique sustainable stormwater management solution, Uponor Stormwise

  • Uponor Infra Oy is leading the way for sustainable infrastructure development
  • Uponor StormWise - the most comprehensive stormwater management solution on the market
  • Unique water treatment system that prevents pollution of water sources
  • Advanced systems for efficient flooding prevention
  • Includes Blue products with significant carbon footprint reduction

Uponor Stormwise is a sustainable stormwater management solution providing a complete system and expert advice to help urban designers and water network professionals prevent flooding and pollution of water sources.

A complete sustainable stormwater solution for each project

Uponor's long expertise and knowledge of manufacturing stormwater products and solutions have generated an extensive assortment, that is today the most comprehensive assortment, available on the market as a one-stop-shop solution of readily available products. For specific and demanding stormwater needs, Uponor's tailor-made solutions cover both stormwater quantity and quality management solutions.

Sustainable stormwater management solutions include Uponor Blue's sustainable products. With the help of Uponor IQ Blue pipes, the carbon footprint can be reduced by up to 70%.

Sustainable stormwater management minimizes the risk of flooding and prevents unnecessary renovation needs for the stormwater system. Stormwise solutions specially designed for stormwater treatment help prevent the pollution of rivers, lakes, and seas.

Expert advice to support stormwater project plans

To find the best suitable solution for each stormwater project that fits the purpose and the budget, Uponor experts provide the most trusted advice in the Nordics. Stormwater experts help to plan solutions thoroughly using the latest design technology. Urban designers and water network professionals have the support of Uponor's stormwater experts for consulting, dimensioning, and installation services.

Uponor Strormwise's offering includes Storm Adviser to support urban designers in finding the right product and its technical specifications for their project. Storm Adviser is an online self-service application that provides initial solution recommendations and detailed product information about different Uponor stormwater solutions and products.

"Stormwise and stormwater management are one of our strategic cornerstones for the upcoming years. We see that efficient, fit-to-purpose and budget stormwater management is essential for the future of society and urban development. Increasing rainfall and urbanization are the challenges we need to address. Uponor is the leading supplier to develop the solutions for these challenges", says Sebastian Bondestam, President of Uponor Infra.

Media contact:
Uponor Infra Oy
Delfin Vassallo
Marketing Director
Tel. +358 20 129 2129
delfin.vassallo@uponor.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people's lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor's products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


