Uponor Oyj : Our new President and CEO Michael Rauterkus has started

08/27/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
Uponor's new President and CEO Michael Rauterkus has started on 23 August.

'It feels great to be here and start my Uponor journey. Uponor is a leading company with great people, a global presence as well as innovative technologies in highly attractive markets. I am excited to meet my fellow Uponorians, our customers and shareholders and lead the company to its next development phase,' Michael comments.

Michael Rauterkus has long experience, wide knowledge and good networks from the industry. His most recent operative role was the CEO of Grohe AG, a German sanitary technology manufacturer. During his tenure as CEO in 2015-2019, he developed Grohe into a global leader of bathroom and kitchen solutions. Prior to this, he has worked in various roles at Grohe since 2006. Earlier in his career, he has been working for companies like in Hasbro Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., Kraft Jacobs Suchard (now Mondelez).
Disclaimer

Uponor Oyj published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 17:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 308 M 1 542 M 1 542 M
Net income 2021 107 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 3,09 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 1 973 M 2 326 M 2 326 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 879
Free-Float 70,2%
Technical analysis trends UPONOR OYJ
Technical analysis trends UPONOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,00 €
Average target price 31,27 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Managers and Directors
Jyri Harri Luomakoski President & Chief Executive Officer
Minna Yrjönmäki Chief Financial Officer
Annika Paasikivi Chairman
Markus Lengauer Deputy Chairman
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPONOR OYJ48.68%2 320
GEBERIT AG38.18%29 578
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.38.55%8 171
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED25.37%6 064
ASTRAL LIMITED47.01%5 338
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.6.15%4 817