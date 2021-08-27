Uponor Oyj : Our new President and CEO Michael Rauterkus has started

New President and CEO Our new President and CEO Michael Rauterkus has started

Uponor's new President and CEO Michael Rauterkus has started on 23 August.

'It feels great to be here and start my Uponor journey. Uponor is a leading company with great people, a global presence as well as innovative technologies in highly attractive markets. I am excited to meet my fellow Uponorians, our customers and shareholders and lead the company to its next development phase,' Michael comments.



Michael Rauterkus has long experience, wide knowledge and good networks from the industry. His most recent operative role was the CEO of Grohe AG, a German sanitary technology manufacturer. During his tenure as CEO in 2015-2019, he developed Grohe into a global leader of bathroom and kitchen solutions. Prior to this, he has worked in various roles at Grohe since 2006. Earlier in his career, he has been working for companies like in Hasbro Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., Kraft Jacobs Suchard (now Mondelez).

