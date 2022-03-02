Uponor Oyj : appoints Franciska Janzon as Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

Uponor Corporation Press release 2 March 2022 9:30 EET

Uponor appoints Franciska Janzon as Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

Franciska Janzon, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations at Uponor Corporation as of 1 March 2022. Her responsibilities include Uponor's external and internal communications and investor relations. Franciska joined Uponor from Ramirent Group where she was working as Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and IR. Prior to that, she has been working in communications and investor relations roles for Konecranes. She reports to Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

"Franciska has a solid background in international companies and from the building industry with a strong experience in communications and investor relations. Our goal is to develop Uponor's communications in all areas, and Franciska's recruitment plays an important role in that," says Michael Rauterkus.

