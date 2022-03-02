Log in
Uponor Oyj : appoints Franciska Janzon as Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

03/02/2022 | 02:57am EST
Uponor Corporation Press release 2 March 2022 9:30 EET

Uponor appoints Franciska Janzon as Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

Franciska Janzon, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations at Uponor Corporation as of 1 March 2022. Her responsibilities include Uponor's external and internal communications and investor relations. Franciska joined Uponor from Ramirent Group where she was working as Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and IR. Prior to that, she has been working in communications and investor relations roles for Konecranes. She reports to Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

"Franciska has a solid background in international companies and from the building industry with a strong experience in communications and investor relations. Our goal is to develop Uponor's communications in all areas, and Franciska's recruitment plays an important role in that," says Michael Rauterkus.

For further information, please contact:

Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Communications & IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 40 192 1653
franciska.janzon@uponor.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


Disclaimer

Uponor Oyj published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
