Uponor appoints Goran Kovacev Senior Vice President of Building Solutions – Europe

Goran Kovacev (MBA, b. 1979) has been appointed Senior Vice President of Uponor’s Building Solutions – Europe (BLD-E) division from 1 September 2022. He will be based in Frankfurt, Germany, and report to Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO of Uponor Corporation.

This new position was created following the change in the leadership structure of the BLD-E division. Goran will be responsible for BLD-E’s Sales, Marketing, Business Development, Strategy, Business Performance, HR and Finance functions, while the operational functions will be part of Uponor’s new Technology organization. Goran succeeds BLD-E’s President and member of the Executive Committee, Karsten Hoppe, who will leave Uponor to pursue interests outside of the company, as previously announced.

Goran has spent his career to date in various sales management roles. He began his career at Uponor in 2019 as VP of Sales and Marketing responsible for Central and Eastern Europe and International markets and became in 2021 the Vice President of Sales Europe. Prior to joining Uponor, Goran worked for 10 years at Hilti where he led sales teams and improved sales processes. Goran has also a background as a professional athlete playing basketball for Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“I am very pleased that we have found an internal candidate to appoint to this new position. Goran brings a track record of managing complex commercial situations, driving rapid growth and leading international teams. In line with our aim to develop Uponor into a more customer-centric organization, I look forward to Goran’s contributions to fully realize the commercial potential of and increase the customer centricity in our new BLD-E organizational structure to drive growth and deliver high value outcomes to our customers in Europe and other international markets,” says Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO of Uponor Corporation.

