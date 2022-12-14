Advanced search
    UPONOR   FI0009002158

UPONOR OYJ

(UPONOR)
2022-12-14
15.67 EUR   +1.00%
11:01aUponor Board resolves to continue key management incentive plan for 2023–2025
GL
11:00aUponor Board resolves to continue key management incentive plan for 2023–2025
AQ
10:41aUponor changes the publication date of its half-year financial report 2023
GL
Uponor changes the publication date of its half-year financial report 2023

12/14/2022 | 10:41am EST
Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 14 December 2022 at 17:40 EET

Uponor changes the publication date of its half-year financial report 2023

Uponor Corporation has changed the publication date of its Half-Year Financial Report for 2023 from the previously announced date of 26 July 2023. The report will be published already on 20 July 2023 at approximately 9:00 am EEST.

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


Financials
Sales 2022 1 442 M 1 535 M 1 535 M
Net income 2022 103 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2022 1,78 M 1,89 M 1,89 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 1 127 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 195
Free-Float 71,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael Rauterkus President & Chief Executive Officer
Markus Melkko Chief Financial Officer
Annika Paasikivi Chairman
Thomas Fuhr Chief Technology Officer
Markus Lengauer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPONOR OYJ-25.93%1 200
GEBERIT AG-37.73%17 327
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-34.09%7 435
ASTRAL LIMITED-8.12%5 121
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-9.58%4 982
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.79%3 495