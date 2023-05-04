Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Uponor Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPONOR   FI0009002158

UPONOR OYJ

(UPONOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49:59 2023-05-04 am EDT
24.33 EUR   -0.37%
10:31aUponor initiates change negotiations in its operations in Finland as part of the transformation programme
GL
10:30aUponor initiates change negotiations in its operations in Finland as part of the transformation programme
AQ
04/26Transcript : Uponor Oyj, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uponor initiates change negotiations in its operations in Finland as part of the transformation programme

05/04/2023 | 10:31am EDT
Uponor Corporation, Investor News, 4 May 2023 at 05:30 pm EEST

Uponor initiates change negotiations in its operations in Finland as part of the transformation programme

As part of Uponor Corporation’s global transformation programme, announced on 15 February 2023, Uponor is initiating change negotiations in its Finnish subsidiaries, Uponor Infra Oy and Uponor Suomi Oy. The aim is to streamline the joint operations in Finland and adjust the production capacity of the Nastola and Tuusula factories as well as negotiate concerning locations, especially in Tuusula and Tampere. The number of employees covered by the negotiations is 235. It is estimated that the negotiations could result in the reduction of 65 positions at maximum. The change negotiations will be conducted in accordance with local legislation.

With the successful implementation of the global transformation programme, Uponor aims to secure its long-term competitiveness and ensure the execution of its growth strategy.

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


Financials
Sales 2023 1 326 M 1 466 M 1 466 M
Net income 2023 89,6 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
Net cash 2023 21,7 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 2,87%
Capitalization 1 778 M 1 965 M 1 965 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 864
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart UPONOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Uponor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPONOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,42 €
Average target price 29,00 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Rauterkus President & Chief Executive Officer
Markus Melkko Chief Financial Officer
Annika Paasikivi Chairman
Thomas Fuhr Chief Technology Officer
Markus Lengauer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPONOR OYJ47.02%1 965
GEBERIT AG15.59%18 873
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.4.62%6 967
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.3.70%5 037
ASTRAL LIMITED0.94%4 884
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.12%2 573
