    UPONOR   FI0009002158

UPONOR OYJ

(UPONOR)
2022-10-27
13.57 EUR   +1.01%
05:01aUponor to close down its factory in Middelfart, Denmark
GL
05:00aUponor to close down its factory in Middelfart, Denmark
AQ
10/21Uponor publishes its Q3 results and arranges a webcast on 4 November 2022
GL
Uponor to close down its factory in Middelfart, Denmark

10/27/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Uponor Corporation, Investor News, 27 October 2022 at 12:00 noon EEST

Uponor to close down its factory in Middelfart, Denmark

As part of the continuous improvement of its manufacturing footprint, Uponor has decided to close down its pressure pipe factory in Middelfart, Denmark. The factory is part of Uponor’s infrastructure division, Uponor Infra. The closure will take place during the fourth quarter of 2022, and it affects approximately 40 employees.

Uponor Infra division’s factory in Middelfart, Denmark is specialized in pressure pipe production for the Danish market. Following a strategic review, Uponor has taken the decision to close the factory.

“The Middelfart factory has an excellent staff of highly competent employees. Unfortunately, the operation has not succeeded to obtain the needed profitability. Consequently, we have decided to close the operation as we can supply the Danish market from our factories located in Sweden, Finland and Poland. Our strong sales team in Denmark will continue to serve the Danish market with our entire range of high-quality products and services also in the future,” says Sebastian Bondestam, President, Uponor Infra.

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

Uponor in brief
Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totaled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor Infra in brief
Uponor Infra division accounts for approximately 22% of Group net sales. Uponor Infra serves the Baltic Sea area with sewer and storm, pressure pipe systems, water monitoring services, district energy, designed solutions and project services for municipalities, utilities and industry. After the closure of the factory in Denmark, the division has production in Finland, Sweden and Poland.


Financials
Sales 2022 1 437 M 1 447 M 1 447 M
Net income 2022 101 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2022 1,01 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,73x
Yield 2022 5,14%
Capitalization 976 M 983 M 983 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 4 326
Free-Float 70,1%
Managers and Directors
Michael Rauterkus President & Chief Executive Officer
Markus Melkko Chief Financial Officer
Annika Paasikivi Chairman
Thomas Fuhr Chief Technology Officer
Markus Lengauer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPONOR OYJ-35.86%983
GEBERIT AG-38.43%16 071
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-9.41%10 306
ASTRAL LIMITED-13.11%4 881
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-29.15%3 778
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.21%2 735