    UEFM   EGS30451C016

UPPER EGYPT MILLS COMPANY J.S.C

(UEFM)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upper Egypt Flour Mills (UEFM.CA) Reports 3 Months Standalone Results

10/31/2021 | 04:27am EDT
Upper Egypt Flour Mills (UEFM.CA) Reports 3 Months Standalone Results
31/10/2021
Company Name : Upper Egypt Flour Mills
ISIN Code : EGS30451C016
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/07/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 25,074,731
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/07/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 25,365,760
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Upper Egypt Flour Mills

Disclaimer

Upper Egypt Flour Mills SAE published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 08:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 168 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
Net income 2022 139 M 8,88 M 8,88 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 9,69%
Capitalization 715 M 45,5 M 45,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,7%
Managers and Directors
Abdel Kader Ahmed Chairman & Managing Director
Ali Ramadan Sayed Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Saad Ibrahim Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Hany Abdullatif Olama Non-Executive Director
Abu El-Kassem Ahmed Mohammed Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPPER EGYPT MILLS COMPANY J.S.C28.70%46
NESTLÉ S.A.15.88%362 412
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.88%84 903
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-43.80%51 529
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.55%43 975
DANONE4.82%42 409