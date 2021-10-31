Upper Egypt Flour Mills (UEFM.CA) Reports 3 Months Standalone Results
31/10/2021
Company Name : Upper Egypt Flour Mills
ISIN Code : EGS30451C016
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/07/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 25,074,731
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/07/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 25,365,760
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Upper Egypt Flour Mills
Disclaimer
Upper Egypt Flour Mills SAE published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 08:26:08 UTC.