UpSnap, Inc. provides advertising products to both brands and small businesses. The Company offers its advertising services to national brands on a campaign basis and to small businesses on a monthly subscription basis. It operates in advertising software and services segment. The Company's product categories include Mobile Advertising, Display Advertising, Direct Mail Advertising, and Software Licensing and Support. The Company offers its advertising solutions for small businesses with a range of products, including video advertising, social media advertising and digitally retargeted direct mail advertising. Its Intentional Direct Mail (IDM) service allows advertisers, such as small businesses and brands to improve their digital marketing by programmatically mailing customized direct mail postcards to customers that engage with the advertiser's Website or mobile advertising.