UpSnap Inc. announced that it has amended the terms of its outstanding secured debenture (the "Debenture"), held by User Friendly Media (or an affiliate thereof) ("UFM") in the aggregate principal amount of CAD 800,000, to extend the maturity date of the Debenture from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023. The Debenture will continue to bear interest at an annual rate of 13.5% to be paid to UFM quarterly. The issuance of the Debenture was originally announced by the Company on October 2, 2018.
UpSnap Inc. Announces Extension of Debenture Maturity
Today at 05:00 pm
