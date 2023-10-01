2,348,332,935 Common Shares of Upson International Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023.

2,348,332,935 Common Shares of Upson International Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 3-APR-2023 to 1-OCT-2023.



Details:

The PSE Consolidated Listing and Disclosure Rules require an applicant company for the Main Board to cause the Company?s existing shareholders owning at least 10% of the outstanding shares of the Company not to sell, assign or in any manner dispose of their shares for a period of 180 days after the listing of the shares.



In addition, if there is any issuance of shares or securities such as private placements, assets for shares swap or a similar transaction or instruments which lead to issuance of shares or securities such as convertible bonds, warrants or a similar instrument that are completed within 180 days prior to the start of the offer period, and the transaction price is lower than the Offer Price in the initial public offering, all such shares or securities shall be subject to a lock-up period of at least 365 days from full payment of such shares or securities.