Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Upstart Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPST   US91680M1071

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.

(UPST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:16:33 2023-05-10 am EDT
19.14 USD   +35.81%
08:01aAI lending firm Upstart jumps as $2 billion funding news squeezes bears
RE
07:46aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
07:11aStocks Track South Pre-Bell Ahead of Key Inflation Report; Asia, Europe Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AI lending firm Upstart jumps as $2 billion funding news squeezes bears

05/10/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Shares of highly shorted Upstart Holdings jumped 32% in premarket trading on Wednesday, squeezing out bearish investors, after the artificial intelligence-driven lending marketplace secured an additional $2 billion in funding.

The San Mateo, California-based company, which uses AI to verify and process loans quickly, said it would receive the capital from new and existing partners over the next 12 months, helping the firm navigate an economic slowdown.

A sharp drop in demand for new loans because of high interest rates and fears of a slowdown has hammered shares of Upstart, erasing 82% of their value in the past 12 months.

"(The) committed funding agreements are a concrete step towards stabilizing Upstart's business," said James Faucette, analyst at Morgan Stanley, raising its price target on the stock to $13 from $10.

However, Faucette warned of risks ahead related to uncertain economic conditions, the company's historically challenged credit performance, and a lack of visibility to profitability.

Wall Street has a bearish view on the company and the average rating of 14 brokerages covering stock is "sell", while the median price target is $11.50, implying an 18.4% downside to the stock's last close.

At current levels, short sellers stand to lose about $122 million, according to analytics firm Ortex. About 37.5% of its free float was in short position as of May 8.

"With the price in Upstart jumping up over 30% in the pre-market, some short sellers will try to close their positions... adding additional buy pressure on the stock," said Peter Hillerberg, co-founder of Ortex.

When there is a rush of demand from short sellers looking to exit bearish bets due to a rise in a stock's price, it pushes prices even higher, resulting in a short squeeze.

The company's net loss per share, excluding items, was 47 cents, beating analysts' estimates of 81 cents loss per share, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -0.07% 84.37 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. 5.31% 14.09 Delayed Quote.6.58%
All news about UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
08:01aAI lending firm Upstart jumps as $2 billion funding news squeezes bears
RE
07:46aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
07:11aStocks Track South Pre-Bell Ahead of Key Inflation Report; Asia, Europe Down
MT
07:08aUpstart Swings to Narrower Q1 Loss While Revenue Also Beats Projections -- Shares Surge..
MT
07:07aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Airbnb Poised to F..
MT
06:40aUpstart Shares Jump on Short-Term Sequential Revenue Growth Forecast as First-Quarter R..
MT
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Caution Dominates Ahead..
DJ
05/09Upstart Holdings Swings to Q1 Loss as Revenue Declines
MT
05/09Transcript : Upstart Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Upstart Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 560 M - -
Net income 2023 -227 M - -
Net Debt 2023 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 164 M 1 164 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
EV / Sales 2024 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 875
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14,09 $
Average target price 11,73 $
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Girouard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Datta Chief Financial Officer
Paul Gu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Anna Mongayt Counselman Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Rosemary Kendrick Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.6.58%1 164
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.3.39%7 605
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-7.76%5 618
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.28.65%3 043
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)8.79%1 467
THANACHART CAPITAL8.24%1 430
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer